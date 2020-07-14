SI All-American Candidate Aaron McLaughlin Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Aaron McLaughlin Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Aaron McLaughlin 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds 
Position: Quarterback
School: Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark 
Committed to: North Carolina State 
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Tall, muscular build. Already well-proportioned with NFL frame. 

Athleticism: Despite great size, proves plenty mobile in the pocket and can hurt defenses with legs. Verified speed and quickness testing numbers to validate mobility with spot production on the run. Comfortable playing outside the pocket to extend plays or add yardage on his own.   

Instincts: Good feel to evade initial rusher in the pocket. Strong laterally. Plus athleticism is met with a no-nonsense running style in the open field. Capable in the read-option game with good decision-making and decisiveness with the ball in his hands. A one-cut runner with good burst and top speed with enough size to challenge tacklers at second and third level.                                                

Polish: A big right arm. Can play vertical game with minimal effort, particularly in between the numbers. Enough touch to hurt defenses with off-speed passes. Strong anticipatory skill to all three levels with elite downfield accuracy. Could stand to improve mechanics and consistency. 

Bottom Line: McLaughlin has the physical profile, athleticism and strong arm to suit up for your favorite college program right now. He has the raw tools to make every throw on the route tree and enough polish to push a good college secondary sooner rather than later. Continued refinement will allow him to challenge a Power Five incumbent early in his college career.

