NC State vs. Duke: How to Watch and Listen

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team will look to build on the momentum gained from its back-to-back road wins at Pittsburgh and Virginia when it takes on Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.

It's the first home game in a month for the Wolfpack and the first time it has played the Blue Devils since 2013 -- coach Dave Doeren's debut season with the program and the first time this season in which State will be favored.

Here are all your broadcast options for Saturday's ACC matchup between NC State and Duke, a game that will be broadcast live on the ACC's regional sports networks:

How to watch

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Broadcast television: Regional Sports Networks

Affiliates: FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Midwest Plus, YES, NESN, AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Marquee, MASN, SportsTime Ohio, FOX Sports Detroit, FOX Sports North Plus, FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus, FOX Sports Southwest - OK, FOX Sports Southwest Plus - TX, LA, AR, FOX Sports Arizona, FOX Sports Prime Ticket, FOX Sports San Diego, AT&T Sportsnet Vegas, AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mtn, Root Sports NW 

Live Stream: TuneIn

Announcing crew: Tom Werme, play-by-play; James Bates, analyst; Lyndsay Rowley, sideline

How to listen

Wolfpack sports network

Flagship station: WRAL 101.5 FM Raleigh

Satellite radio: Sirus 105, XM 382

Announcing crew: Gary Hahn, play-by-play; Johnny Evans, analyst, Tony Haynes, analyst

Live stats: gopack.com

Twitter: @Packfootball

Facebook: StatePackFootball

Here's where and when to watch the rest of the ACC's schedule Saturday:

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC

Pitt at Miami, Noon, ACC Network

Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, RSN

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network

North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Football

Talkin' Wolfpack: Duke

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs look back at NC State's win at Virginia last Saturday's and its upcoming game against Duke on this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Payton Wilson's Brother Gets Game 4 Start For Braves

Bryse Wilson, the older brother of NC State linebacker Payton Wilson, has been named by the Atlanta Braves as the team's starting pitcher in Game 4 of their National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Proposal Says Transfers Will Be Granted Immediate Eligibility

https://www.si.com/college/2020/10/13/ncaa-proposal-transfer-immediate-eligibility

Brett Friedlander

Is Duke a trap game for NC State?

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-duke-a-trap-game/id1533685808?i=1000494666590

Brett Friedlander

Basketball Schedule Still an Enigma

Because of changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and a delay in the start of the season to Nov. 25, NC State has yet to announce its 2020-21 basketball schedule. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Rooks Brings 'Shooter's Mentality' to Wolfpack Receiving Corps

Armed with a mindset learned from his older brother, a former basketball player at Clemson, NC State freshman receiver Porter Rooks put together a breakout performance in Saturday's win against Virginia. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Television Affiliates Airing State-Duke Game

Here is the list of regional sports network affiliates that will air the broadcast of Saturday's NC State-Duke football game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Freshman Class Has a lot For Keatts to Love

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts is excited about the potential of the six newcomers that will make up the bulk of the Wolfpack's roster for the rapidly approaching 2020-21 season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Funderburk Fueled by NBA Draft Process Feedback

NC State's D.J. Funderburk didn't get the chance to work out for any NBA teams this summer, but the feedback he got from teams while going through the draft process promises to help both the senior forward and his team this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Duke's David Cutcliffe Previews Wolfpack

Here is what Duke football coach David Cutcliffe had to way about the first matchup between his Blue Devils and NC State since 2013, Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander