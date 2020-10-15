NC State vs. Duke: How to Watch and Listen

The NC State football team will look to build on the momentum gained from its back-to-back road wins at Pittsburgh and Virginia when it takes on Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.

It's the first home game in a month for the Wolfpack and the first time it has played the Blue Devils since 2013 -- coach Dave Doeren's debut season with the program and the first time this season in which State will be favored.

Here are all your broadcast options for Saturday's ACC matchup between NC State and Duke, a game that will be broadcast live on the ACC's regional sports networks:

How to watch

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Broadcast television: Regional Sports Networks

Affiliates: FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Midwest Plus, YES, NESN, AT & T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Marquee, MASN, SportsTime Ohio, FOX Sports Detroit, FOX Sports North Plus, FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus, FOX Sports Southwest - OK, FOX Sports Southwest Plus - TX, LA, AR, FOX Sports Arizona, FOX Sports Prime Ticket, FOX Sports San Diego, AT & T Sportsnet Vegas, AT & T Sportsnet Rocky Mtn, Root Sports NW

Live Stream: TuneIn

Announcing crew: Tom Werme, play-by-play; James Bates, analyst; Lyndsay Rowley, sideline

How to listen

Wolfpack sports network

Flagship station: WRAL 101.5 FM Raleigh

Satellite radio: Sirus 105, XM 382

Announcing crew: Gary Hahn, play-by-play; Johnny Evans, analyst, Tony Haynes, analyst

Live stats: gopack.com

Twitter: @Packfootball

Facebook: StatePackFootball

Here's where and when to watch the rest of the ACC's schedule Saturday:

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC

Pitt at Miami, Noon, ACC Network

Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, RSN

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network

North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

