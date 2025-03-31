All Wolfpack

Prime NC State Football Target Set to Announce Commitment

Potential NC State football recruiting prize Sean Johnson is about ready to wrap up his recruitment.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the NC State football offseason continues to churn forward, Dave Doeren and his staff are looking to get a jump start on next season via spring practices while also focusing on recruiting for the 2026 class and beyond.

ALSO READ: NC State Extends Offer to 2027 Offensive Lineman Terrance Smith

The Wolfpack recruiters have welcomed several of the program's targets for unofficial visits coinciding with the NC State spring practice slate. And while Doeren & Co.’s 2026 haul contains only four early pledges, it may soon grow to include a fifth.

Wolfpack offer holder and Archbishop Spalding High School (Md.) three-star cornerback Sean Johnson revealed on Saturday that he plans to announce his college decision on April 10, his birthday.

Johnson will choose his destination from a shortlist of 10 named contenders: Florida State, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound speedster currently stacks up at No. 511 overall and No. 9 in Maryland on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. 

If Sean Johnson commits to the NC State football coaches, he'd join a 2026 class that ranks No. 57 nationally and No. 12 in the ACC. It features Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, and Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football