Prime NC State Football Target Set to Announce Commitment
As the NC State football offseason continues to churn forward, Dave Doeren and his staff are looking to get a jump start on next season via spring practices while also focusing on recruiting for the 2026 class and beyond.
ALSO READ: NC State Extends Offer to 2027 Offensive Lineman Terrance Smith
The Wolfpack recruiters have welcomed several of the program's targets for unofficial visits coinciding with the NC State spring practice slate. And while Doeren & Co.’s 2026 haul contains only four early pledges, it may soon grow to include a fifth.
Wolfpack offer holder and Archbishop Spalding High School (Md.) three-star cornerback Sean Johnson revealed on Saturday that he plans to announce his college decision on April 10, his birthday.
Johnson will choose his destination from a shortlist of 10 named contenders: Florida State, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the Wolfpack.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound speedster currently stacks up at No. 511 overall and No. 9 in Maryland on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
If Sean Johnson commits to the NC State football coaches, he'd join a 2026 class that ranks No. 57 nationally and No. 12 in the ACC. It features Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, and Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.