NC State Football Extends Offer to 2027 Offensive Lineman

The NC State football recruiting team recently entered the mix for promising prospect Terrance Smith.

Dave Doeren and his NC State football recruiters joined the race for a talented 2027 prospect by extending an official offer to Lansdale Catholic High School (Pa.) offensive lineman Terrance Smith last week.

The Wolfpack is now on a list of nearly a dozen suitors for Smith, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound lineman who was recently rated as a four-star prospect in the 2027 class by On3.

He shared the news of his Wolfpack offer with a social media post, in which he expressed his excitement and thanked NC State football offensive line coach Garett Tujague:

Smith has been a hot commodity in recent weeks, with Missouri, Tennessee, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Maryland, not to mention the Wolfpack, all getting involved and extending offers. The rising high school junior also holds offers from Michigan State, Rutgers, and Syracuse. 

As of now, head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack do not have any prospects pledged to the 2027 recruiting class. That said, they have begun ramping up their efforts in the cycle, recently extending more offers as they look to begin constructing a strong haul.

