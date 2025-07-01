Priority NC State Football Target Suddenly Commits Elsewhere
It's still somewhat early on the 2026 recruiting trail. But it's safe to say the NC State football staff hasn't prevailed as often as it would've liked to date in battles for the current crop of rising high school seniors.
Case in point, despite hosting The Bullis School (Md.) tight end Javonte Williams for an official visit just a few weeks ago and landing among his three finalists last week, the Wolfpack wound up watching the top-tier three-star pledge allegiance to the Maryland Terrapins instead on Tuesday afternoon.
Williams, whose third finalist was the Pitt Panthers, revealed his commitment to the Terrapins via the following post on social media:
He checks in at No. 426 overall and No. 20 among tight ends on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
After coming up short in its pursuit of Javonte Williams, who came off the board this week without announcing a decision date beforehand, the NC State football recruiting team has dropped to No. 71 overall in the 2026 cycle with its 12-deep haul. The Wolfpack collection, which now stacks up at No. 15 among the 17 programs in the ACC, consists entirely of three-star prospects.
