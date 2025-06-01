All Wolfpack

Promising Defensive Tackle Ends NC State Football Recruiting Drought

NC State football enjoyed its first 2026 recruiting win since early February.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Carmelo McKenzie landed an NC State football offer back in October and was in Raleigh this weekend for an official visit with head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack. It marked the IMG Academy (Fla.) three-star defensive tackle's first official visit in his recruitment, and it was enough to lead to his pledge on Sunday afternoon.

"After a lot of prayer, conversations with my family, and trusting the process, I'm excited to announce that I'm 1000% committed to NC STATE," McKenzie wrote in the following commitment post.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Carmelo McKenzie, who racked up well over a dozen offers, currently stacks up at No. 1,183 overall, No. 115 among defensive tackles, and No. 151 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

He becomes the NC State football recruiting team's fifth verbal commit on the 2026 trail and its first in almost four months. The collection, which checked in at No. 66 in the country prior to the addition of Carmelo McKenzie, now ranks No. 61 overall, per 247Sports, and No. 14 in the ACC.

