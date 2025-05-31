NC State Football Loses Four-Star Recruiting Battle to Georgia
It's early, but the 2026 NC State football recruiting haul sure could use a boost. After all, it's been almost four months since the Wolfpack's last win in the cycle. Moreover, the mere four-deep collection of early pledges — each of the composite three-star variety — has fallen to No. 66 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 15 out of 17 in the ACC.
Unfortunately for 13th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff, such a boost didn't arrive on Saturday, as prime NC State football target Carter Luckie committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
As On3's Hayes Fawcett reported, the Norcross High School (Ga.) defensive lineman chose the home-state suitor over fellow finalists NC State, Florida State, and Ohio State.
"The red and black runs deep," Luckie noted to Fawcett.
A 6-foot-5, 275-pound four-star, Carter Luckie currently stacks up at No. 318 overall, No. 39 among defensive linemen, and No. 40 in the state on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He racked up roughly three dozen offers in his recruitment.
