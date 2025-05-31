All Wolfpack

NC State Football Loses Four-Star Recruiting Battle to Georgia

The NC State football program was a finalist for Carter Luckie.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's early, but the 2026 NC State football recruiting haul sure could use a boost. After all, it's been almost four months since the Wolfpack's last win in the cycle. Moreover, the mere four-deep collection of early pledges — each of the composite three-star variety — has fallen to No. 66 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 15 out of 17 in the ACC.

ALSO READ: Will Wade Sees 'Untapped Potential' in New NC State Basketball Signee

Unfortunately for 13th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff, such a boost didn't arrive on Saturday, as prime NC State football target Carter Luckie committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

As On3's Hayes Fawcett reported, the Norcross High School (Ga.) defensive lineman chose the home-state suitor over fellow finalists NC State, Florida State, and Ohio State.

"The red and black runs deep," Luckie noted to Fawcett.

A 6-foot-5, 275-pound four-star, Carter Luckie currently stacks up at No. 318 overall, No. 39 among defensive linemen, and No. 40 in the state on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He racked up roughly three dozen offers in his recruitment.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football and basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football