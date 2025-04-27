No. 1 Punter Advertises NC State Football Offer Following Recent Visit
Jimmy Gregg, tabbed the No. 1 punter in America by On3, checked out the NC State football program on an unofficial visit in early April. Plus, the 6-foot-1 five-star at University High School in Morgantown, W.Va., has scheduled an official visit with the Wolfpack beginning on May 31.
And Gregg will have an NC State football offer in tow for that return trip to Raleigh.
On Friday, he revealed his offer from Wolfpack special teams coordinator and running backs coach Todd Goebbel via the following post on social media:
As a junior last season, Jimmy Gregg tallied 1,581 yards on 37 punts, equating to 42.7 yards per attempt. He placed 21 balls inside the opponent's 20-yard line, including nine inside the 10.
His other notable suitors include Purdue, Syracuse, and home-state hopeful West Virginia, as he's locked in June official visits with all three. Gregg has also taken unofficial visits to the likes of Penn State and Ohio State, among others.
Meanwhile, thus far on the 2026 trail, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his recruiting team have amassed four verbal commits, all of the three-star variety. Their collection currently stacks up at No. 68 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 15 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.