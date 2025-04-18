All Wolfpack

NC State Football Battling Archrival for One Elite Transfer Linebacker

The NC State football staff has joined a loaded race for former Boise State standout Andrew Simpson.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Following the NC State football program's first losing season this decade, head coach Dave Doeren and his crew look to right the ship and return the Wolfpack to winning ways.

Their efforts include being active in the transfer portal, with the Wolfpack recently securing the commitments of three veteran defensive talents. And it seems NC State is pursuing more forces on that side of the ball.

On Thursday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that Boise State transfer Andrew Simpson has heard from roughly two dozen programs since entering the portal. That list includes Doeren's Wolfpack, along with NC State's nearby archrival in Bill Belichick's UNC football program.

In addition to the Wolfpack and Tar Heels, the 6-foot, 240-pound Simpson has drawn interest from Arkansas, Boston College, California, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, Southern Cal, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

After appearing as a mere three-star prospect at St. John Bosco High School (Calif.), Andrew Simpson spent four seasons with the Broncos, including a redshirt campaign in 2021, and now has one year of eligibility remaining. He amassed 140 tackles, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions at Boise State, earning All-Mountain West Second Team honors in 2023.

