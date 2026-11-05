Russell Wilson Believes He's Right For the NC State Job

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that former NC State quarterback and Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson interviewed for the head coaching job at his alma mater

Russell Wilson played college football at North Carolina State from 2008 through 2010. He transferred to the University of Wisconsin for the 2011 season. https://t.co/PbZl6EZ0u6 pic.twitter.com/ApvTpMctA8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

It’s a major development in the school’s coaching search, which has mainly revolved around an even bigger State legend, Philip Rivers.

Wilson's Playing Career

Wilson played three seasons with the Wolfpack in 2008-2010. Wilson passed for 8,545 yards with 76 touchdowns. He led the ACC in total passing yards 3,563 in 2010. He also led the conference in touchdowns passes in each of his three seasons with the program.



Wilson won numerous awards during his time in Raleigh, including ACC Rookie of the Year, First-team All-ACC, and has also had his #16 jersey retired.

His only winning season in Raleigh came during his junior season, in which he helped the Wolfpack post a 9-4 record.



Wilson departed for Wisconsin in 2011, finding a whole pack of badgers and becoming a household name on the national scene.

He made an immediate impact in the NFL, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory.



He’s also a 10-time Pro Bowler and Walter Payton Man of the Year (2020).



Wilson retired from the NFL in June 2026. He’s currently a studio analyst for CBS Sports on The NFL Today.

Andre Cherry's Quick Thoughts

Wilson is one of the all-time greats to come through Raleigh. There is tremendous respect for the career he carved out for himself, knowing that it all began at NC State.



He’s someone who’s been underestimated throughout his playing days. I hate having to do that to Wilson now as a coaching candidate; however, a potential Wilson hiring does not make sense.

Sure, his playing stats are nice, but Wilson has never coached at the college level; neither has Rivers. But at least in the case of Rivers, he’s a current high school head coach.



Both guys are a stretch to fill a P4 head coaching role, but I can be talked into believing how a Rivers hiring could work if he’s surrounded by a solid coaching staff.

This is a major lifestyle shift. Rivers is already in this world, but is Wilson ready to trade in his current lifestyle to meet the demands of a major college football program?



It’s a big commitment. Wolfpack Nation yearns to be relevant.

Oct 10, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack fans watch the field during the first half of the game against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But to put it in simple terms, the fans want Rivers. A Russell Wilson hiring just falls flat, even if he’s one of their own.



There’s no harm in Wilson being interviewed for the job, as I’m sure it was a tremendous honor for him, but it doesn’t get State closer to finding and signing the person they really want for the role.



If NC State wants Philip Rivers to be their next head coach, they should make it official soon before another State quarterback like Jamie Barnett gets the bright idea to throw his hat in the ring.