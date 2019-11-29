Wolfpack
Doeren Asks Fans to Wear Red For Saturday's Game

Brett Friedlander

NC State has designated Saturday's football game against rival North Carolina as a "Red Out." Wolfpack fans are asked to wear read for the season-ending 7 p.m. contest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

 "For our fans, we will be in all red and want to have you guys out there wearing your red for us and cheering these young men on and honoring our senior class the right way and look forward to having you do that," coach Dave Doeren said earlier this week. "I know how much this game matters in the state."

State (4-7, 1-6 ACC) has won three straight against the Tar Heels and are looking to salvage an injury-riddled season that will end without a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

Wolfpack Looks to Play Spoiler Against Rival UNC

Brett Friedlander
NC State can eliminate the Tar Heels from bowl contention with a win Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Wolfpack Kickoff: Week 12, UNC

Brett Friedlander
Everything you need to know about Saturday night's season finale football game between NC State and the Tar Heels. Read more

First Half Lapse Spells Doom for Wolfpack in Brooklyn

Brett Friedlander
Memphis shoots 63 percent from the floor and holds on to hand State its second loss this season, 83-78. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from today's basketball loss to Memphis in Brooklyn ...

How Much Will it Cost to See State-UNC Game?

Brett Friedlander
The Wolfpack might be out of contention for a bowl, but ticket demand is still high for Saturday's rivalry game?

Wolfpack Spending Thanksgiving With 'Family'

Brett Friedlander
State will take time out from its preparations for Saturday's game with UNC by having turkey dinner together at a Raleigh restaurant. Read more

Wolfpack fully loaded for showdown with Memphis

Brett Friedlander
Unlike its season opener against Georgia Tech, State will face the 16th-ranked Tigers with all their key players available

Battle With Tar Heels is Personal for Wolfpack's Wilson

Brett Friedlander
The redshirt freshman linebacker from Orange High School originally committed to UNC before signing with NC State. Read more

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 7, Memphis

Brett Friedlander
Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's game between NC State and Memphis in Brooklyn, N.Y. Read more

Trea Turner to be Honorary Captain for State-UNC Game

Brett Friedlander
The former Wolfpack star and World Series champion will be honored at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday. Read more