Doeren Asks Fans to Wear Red For Saturday's Game

NC State has designated Saturday's football game against rival North Carolina as a "Red Out." Wolfpack fans are asked to wear read for the season-ending 7 p.m. contest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

"For our fans, we will be in all red and want to have you guys out there wearing your red for us and cheering these young men on and honoring our senior class the right way and look forward to having you do that," coach Dave Doeren said earlier this week. "I know how much this game matters in the state."

State (4-7, 1-6 ACC) has won three straight against the Tar Heels and are looking to salvage an injury-riddled season that will end without a bowl game for the first time since 2013.