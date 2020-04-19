AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

SI Mock Draft Bodes Well for Murchison, Smith-Williams

Brett Friedlander

When it comes to forecasting the NFL draft, no one’s predictions have been more reliable over the past five years than Kevin Hanson.

His mock drafts since 2015 have graded out as the most accurate according to The Huddle Report, with his 2019 version rated as the second-most accurate out of 101 draft analysts.

That track record is good news for NC State draft hopefuls Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams.

In his latest seven-round mock draft for Sports Illustrated, Hanson has both defensive linemen being selected with plenty of room to spare.

He projects Murchison, an inside lineman with the ability to play tackle in a four-man front and nose in a 3-4 alignment, to be taken by the fourth round with the 115th overall pick.

“He did a great job at the Senior Bowl and at the Combine,” State coach Dave Doeren said recently about his graduated star. “As far as where he fits, I think a lot of people are looking at him in four-down fronts as a three technique. He can be a disruptive player there and get pass rushes. For the three-down teams, as he played for us last year, he can play the four technicque, he can play a five. He’s a versatile guy that is twitchy.”

Edge rusher Smith-Williams is predicted to go in the sixth round, at No. 205 to the Minnesota Vikings.

After seeing his draft stock fall during an injury-plagued senior season with the Wolfpack, Smith-Williams’ prospects have rebounded thanks to strong performances at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine.

His blistering 4.61 time in the 40-yard dash was the fastest among defensive linemen at the Combine.

“James has gotten a lot of reviews as an outside linebacker in a 3-4, or as an edge player on third down.” Doeren said. “ People were blown away by the way he ran at the combine and the way he interviews.”

The draft, which will be held completely online this year becaues of the coronavirus crisis, is set to begin on Thursday, with the second and third rounds on Friday. If Hanson’s predictions hold true, Murchison and Smith-Williams will both hear their names called on the third and final day, Saturday.

Click here for Hanson's entire seven-round mock draft.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pro Day Cancellation Hampers Wolfpack Draft Hopefuls

Unlike teammates Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams, who got to show off their skills for NFL scouts at the league's Combine, NC State's other hopefuls have been hurt by the cancellation of pre-draft activities such as the Wolfpack's annual Pro Day. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Wrestlers Earn All-America Status

Brothers Hayden and Trent Hidlay head a list of six NC State wrestlers that earned All-America status from the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Aislinn Konig Passed over in WNBA Draft

ACC tournament MVP Aislinn Konig was hoping to be selected during Friday's WNBA draft, but she was passed over in all three rounds. Did the cancellation of the NCAA tournament hurt the NC State star's chances of showcasing her skills to the league's coaches and general managers? Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Announces Changes to Initial Eligibility Requirements

The NCAA has relaxed its academic requirements for incoming Division I freshman athletes in response to school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes the Cut for 'Big' Football Recruits

Two big football recruits, in both size and importance, have listed NC State among their top schools while coach Dave Doeren and his staff continue to hand out scholarship offers -- with a heavy emphasis on defensive backs. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Wrestlers Dominate in Classroom as Well as Mat

Led by Hayden Hidlay, the ACC's Scholar-Athlete of the Year, NC State's conference champion wrestling team had six members earn All-Academic recognition -- more than any other league school. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Shutdown a Test of Players' Leadership, Self-Motivation

WIth coaches' access to their teams limited because of the coronavirus shutdown, NC State's Dave Doeren says its up to his players to be self-motivated when it comes to things such as conditioning, diet and academics. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Signee Josh Hall Named Player of the Year

Five-star NC State signee Josh Hall, who is currently going through the NBA draft process, has been named the NC high school basketball Player of the Year by Phenom Hoops. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Swofford: 'Still More Questions than Answers'

ACC commissioner John Swofford was one of 10 conference leaders Wednesday to participate in a discussion with Vice-President Mike Pence about the possible return of college sports. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Leary Still Penciled in As Wolfpack Starting QB

Repeating what he said at the start of NC State's abreviated spring practice, Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said Wednesday that his team's starting quarterback job is still sophomore Devin Leary's to lose. Read more

Brett Friedlander