SI Mock Draft Bodes Well for Murchison, Smith-Williams

When it comes to forecasting the NFL draft, no one’s predictions have been more reliable over the past five years than Kevin Hanson.

His mock drafts since 2015 have graded out as the most accurate according to The Huddle Report, with his 2019 version rated as the second-most accurate out of 101 draft analysts.

That track record is good news for NC State draft hopefuls Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams.

In his latest seven-round mock draft for Sports Illustrated, Hanson has both defensive linemen being selected with plenty of room to spare.

He projects Murchison, an inside lineman with the ability to play tackle in a four-man front and nose in a 3-4 alignment, to be taken by the fourth round with the 115th overall pick.

“He did a great job at the Senior Bowl and at the Combine,” State coach Dave Doeren said recently about his graduated star. “As far as where he fits, I think a lot of people are looking at him in four-down fronts as a three technique. He can be a disruptive player there and get pass rushes. For the three-down teams, as he played for us last year, he can play the four technicque, he can play a five. He’s a versatile guy that is twitchy.”

Edge rusher Smith-Williams is predicted to go in the sixth round, at No. 205 to the Minnesota Vikings.

After seeing his draft stock fall during an injury-plagued senior season with the Wolfpack, Smith-Williams’ prospects have rebounded thanks to strong performances at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine.

His blistering 4.61 time in the 40-yard dash was the fastest among defensive linemen at the Combine.

“James has gotten a lot of reviews as an outside linebacker in a 3-4, or as an edge player on third down.” Doeren said. “ People were blown away by the way he ran at the combine and the way he interviews.”

The draft, which will be held completely online this year becaues of the coronavirus crisis, is set to begin on Thursday, with the second and third rounds on Friday. If Hanson’s predictions hold true, Murchison and Smith-Williams will both hear their names called on the third and final day, Saturday.

Click here for Hanson's entire seven-round mock draft.