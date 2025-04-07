Another Veteran Transfer Commits to NC State Football Program
Less than an hour after head coach Dave Doeren and his NC State football staff received a commitment from former Utah State transfer Cian Slone on Saturday, they doubled their tally of edge rushers from the Mountain West joining the 2025 Wolfpack roster.
Sebastian Harsh, who played for one of Slone’s conference rivals in Wyoming, revealed his commitment to join NC State and become a teammate to one of his former opponents.
After spending four seasons with the Cowboys, the 6-foot-3, 251-pound Harsh is now set to move across the country to spend his fifth season in college with the Wolfpack. However, he’s spent just two seasons on the field after not playing as a freshman and missing his junior season due to an injury.
As a senior, Harsh recorded 50 total tackles, including 30 solo stops, while also adding a team-high nine tackles for a loss to go along with three sacks.
He marks the 12th NC State football prize from the 2025 transfer portal. The Wolfpack haul ranks No. 61 in the country, per 247Sports.
Sebastian Harsh also becomes the third former Mountain West player to join the roster, including Slone and former Utah State offensive tackle Teague Andersen.
