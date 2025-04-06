NC State Football Staff Lands All-Conference Transfer Talent
Most programs are really getting into the swing of things during their spring slates, with coaching staffs beginning to flesh out roles on their roster via practice performances. But for head coach Dave Doeren and his NC State football staff, the 2025 roster hasn't been fully complete.
ALSO READ: NC State Now Among Finalists for Two In-State Preps
On Saturday, the Wolfpack added another talent with the commitment from former Utah State edge rusher Cian Slone.
Slone announced his pledge to the Wolfpack on social media, including recent photos of him in the NC State football facilities.
A former All-Mountain West Second Team selection, Slone entered the portal back in January. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder appears as a three-star transfer prospect and is now heading to Raleigh for his third season at the FBS level.
He began his career with American River College in the JUCO ranks before spending two years at Utah State. As a senior this past season, Slone racked up 49 total tackles, including a team-high 7.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.
Slone could prove to be a valuable addition to a Wolfpack program that hopes for a rebound season after finishing just 6-7 in 2024.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.