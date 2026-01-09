Former Wolfpack Left Tackle Finds New Home in SEC

RALEIGH — The transfer portal is open for business in 2026, with thousands of players across Division I college football jumping in with hopes of finding a new home. NC State has both benefited from the transfer portal, signing five players as of Thursday, and suffered from its existence, as several starters left the program to find a new team.

Another one of those starters found his landing spot, as NC State's starting left tackle Jacarrius Peak committed to South Carolina according to a report from On3 on Thursday night. Peak chose to enter the portal Monday, ultimately finding a home quickly as one of the more coveted offensive tackle options available across the country.

More on Peak's exit

BREAKING: NC State standout transfer OT Jacarrius Peak has Committed to South Carolina, he tells @On3Sports



— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 9, 2026

Somewhat similarly to the Wolfpack, South Carolina is going all in on supporting rising junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers, just as NC State has made strides in the transfer portal to help fellow rising junior CJ Bailey. Adding an All-ACC honorable mention left tackle will go a long way in protecting Sellers, who was sacked 42 times in his second season as the Gamecock starter.

Coming into the 2025 season, the Wolfpack needed Peak to take big steps in his transition from right tackle to left tackle, taking over the role from Anthony Belton after he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. The new role for Peak was no challenge, as he proved to be a solid protector of CJ Bailey's blindside, allowing just three sacks the entire year.

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates defensive lineman Xavier McIver (52) and North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) fight during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

For NC State, the loss was massive, but it was prepared. The staff was on the hunt for potential replacements in the transfer portal, while also retaining Teague Andersen, the starting right tackle from the 2025 season, as another option to move over to the left side. The Wolfpack ultimately brought in East Carolina left tackle Jimarion McCrimon to presumably replace Peak before he officially moved on.

At 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, he will be a slightly bigger option than Peak was at one of the tackle spots. The prioritization of the offensive line in the transfer portal indicates that the Wolfpack is all in on building around Bailey in 2026. NC State still needs to find a way to bolster the interior of the offensive line, as Spike Sowells Jr. is the only returner for that part of the group. While Peak will be missed, the Pack is already moving on to the next chapter.

