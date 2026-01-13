Has Terrance Arceneaux Clawed Back Into NC State's Rotation?

RALEIGH — Terrance Arceneaux came to NC State on the heels of a National Championship appearance in his final month with the Houston Cougars in 2025. After suffering an Achilles injury that ended his sophomore year, he popped in and out of the Houston rotation during the championship run. His first two months with Will Wade and the Wolfpack weren't much different.

The talented, but inconsistent guard played in just 11 of NC State's first 15 games, never carving out a consistent role. There was obvious frustration for Wade, which turned into a heart-to-heart conversation between him and Arceneaux during the Maui Invitational. It provided the guard a brief spark, but he toiled on the bench for a few weeks after. However, things are starting to change.

Turning it around on the road

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terrance Arceneaux (21) dribbles past Florida State Seminoles guard Kobe MaGee (5) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

During the team's first road trip of the ACC schedule, Arceneaux kicked into gear. An ankle injury for Tre Holloman opened up more minutes off the bench for guards, thrusting freshman Matt Able and Arceneaux into more prominent roles out of necessity. He averaged 24 minutes between the two games, well up from his season average of 14.8 minutes before then.

In the wins over Boston College and Florida State, Arceneaux scored 25 total points, tallied six steals and blocked a pair of shots. The potential on the defensive end was always the true upside of the guard's game, but the improved offense was what pleased Wade the most. As a low usage player, offensive production from Arceneaux is only a bonus for the Wolfpack.

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terrance Arceneaux (21) shoots past Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray (6) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"He's finally healthy. He got some confidence in the Achilles and he's got some confidence with what he's doing," Wade said Monday. "He's just playing freer. He looks more free. He looks lighter out there. I'm very proud of him... And I think he's got more in him and it's our job to continue to get him to progress as well."

Unfortunately for the Wolfpack's flow, it reached an open week in the schedule and won't play a game until it hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday. For a player like Arceneaux, the hope is that the time off won't ruin some of the sharpness he started to show on the road. There is also a potential return for Holloman, which could disrupt some of Arceneaux's opportunities moving forward. The Pack needed Arceneaux with the Michigan State transfer missing. Even if his role shrinks later on, it will still need him.

