Three Wolfpack Athletes Earn Heart of the Pack Honors
The NC State Department of Athletics has announced Olivia Pratapas, Isaac Trumble and Will Wilson are all winners for the September 2025 Heart of the Pack Award.
The awards are presented monthly by Pack Performance and sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America, and they recognize student-athletes who show the TEAM standard: Teammate, Effort, Attitude and Mindful behavior.
Pratapas leads through resilience
Women’s soccer goalkeeper Pratapas is named due to her leadership and perseverance. She’s known for leading both by her actions and voice on and off the field. Pratapas consistently shows composure and dedication even when facing adversity.
After losing her starting position, she showed effort and leadership, earning her way back into the starting lineup and being named team captain. Her ability to maintain positivity and having the ability to inspire her teammates made her a cornerstone of the Wolfpack.
Trumble brings energy
For the wrestling program, Trumble showcases the true spirit of the Heart of the Pack. Even when he’s training on his own, Trumble approaches every session with focus, intensity, and a desire to improve.
When he’s with the team, he embraces a coaching mentality, encouraging his teammates and pushing them to reach their potential. His contagious Henry and positive outlook have made him a model of consistency and commitment.
Wilson setting the standard
Even as a freshman, Will Wilson quickly asserted himself as a standout in the football program. He arrived on campus in the spring and demonstrated maturity exceeding his age, having the ability to balance his academic and athletic commitments with discipline.
He consistently seeks additional tutoring and proactively works ahead in coursework to stay prepared for the demands of the football season. His work ethic, positive demeanor and dedication to his team make him a good example of “every wolf strengthened the pack.”
About the Heart of the Pack Award
The Heart of the Pack award recognizes those student-athletes who consistently demonstrate the TEAM criteria:
Teammate: exhibiting selfless sacrifice that benefits the team
Effort: showing up daily with determination and grit
Attitude: demonstrating a consistently positive attitude
Mindful: being insightful and open-minded
Pack Performance is an interdisciplinary group dedicated to the holistic development of NC State’s student-athletes. The team includes professionals from strength and conditioning, academics, sports medicine, mental health and performance psychology, sports nutrition, and student-athlete engagement and leadership.
The award is sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal financial services organization that has supported financial security and community impact since 1883.
