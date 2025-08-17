Next Wolfpack Star is Ready to go Hollywood
Hollywood. When people hear the word, expectations come in. Entertainment, big stars and exciting moments. It's what made Hollywood, Hollywood. Those expectations are hard to meet with every production; movies constantly flop at the box office.
Redshirt freshmen don't have the steep expectations that the movie stars and companies have to provide entertainment. But with a name like Hollywood, it draws attention.
Wolfpack fans may not have known the name Hollywood Smothers before last season, or maybe they did. Regardless, Smothers showcased his skills quickly to the NC State faithful with his explosive playmaking skills, earning him more playing time throughout the season.
Before NC State
Smothers transferred in from Oklahoma, only seeing action in four games. He was rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals, but a three-star by 247Sports. Smothers lived up to his name in high school by displaying must-see TV action.
The West Charlotte High School product combined for over 2,500 rushing yards in his sophomore and junior seasons. The numbers got his name out there, receiving 32 total offers from D1 schools.
NC State
It wasn't fast, like how he runs, but Smothers eventually would carve out a role within the Wolfpack offense. Against Cal, he officially got on the majority of Wolfpack fans' radar with an explosive game-winning touchdown reception.
Smothers needs the ball in his hands to make a play. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry a season ago, and his mark was second-best among all running backs in the ACC, with a minimum of 70 carries last season.
Next Step
The Wolfpack lost three starting offensive linemen from last season, raising a fascinating question of whether Smothers can take another jump in 2025. Firstly, will the new offensive coordinator, Kurt Roper, change the offensive scheme?
A season ago, NC State ran a zone-heavy scheme in the run game, and Smothers thrived. It's unclear how the offense will look, but the scheme will likely stay the same from the outside looking in. With a runner like Smothers and redshirt freshman Duke Scott, the team has a backfield specializing in operating in open space, which a zone scheme can provide.
A gap scheme prioritizes more between-the-tackle runs, like power plays and half-back dives. Zone gives more outside runs like stretches and tosses, which Smothers thrived on a season ago. A zone scheme can also open up play-action boots, which is a way to help quarterback CJ Bailey.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.