How Social Media Responded to NC State vs. FSU
The NC State Wolfpack got beaten down less than one week ago at the hands of Miami. Head coach Dave Doeren and company knew that they wanted to end their season on a high note, and that loss might've been the most embarrassing of the season.
Luckily for the Wolfpack, time keeps moving forward, and it shows with the approach taken before and during taking on the Florida State Seminoles on Friday night. CJ Bailey needed to redeem himself, as the rest of the program needed that same uplifting as well.
The Wolfpack had home-field advantage, and the fans showed up. Here's how social media reacted to everything.
First Half
Things started slowly for the Wolfpack, but with how the defense performed last week, it's important that they improve in this game against the Seminoles. The offense took a second as well, yet ended the first quarter of the game up 7-0 after a nine-play, 73-yard touchdown drive on their second drive of the game.
The Seminoles started the second quarter getting on the board, but thankfully for the NC State defense, it was only a field goal. The defense looked stable through the beginning of the game, ringing true to the overall goal. However, fans didn't like seeing how often Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos was running.
Regardless of the thoughts on the NC State defense, they'd go into halftime with a 7-3 lead. Not the most entertaining game in the early goings, but one that the Wolfpack had to finish off.
2nd Half
Coming out of halftime, the Wolfpack's offense drove itself into the end zone, regardless of several stops in play due to flags, NC State pushed its lead to 14-3. Wolfpack fans were happy, Seminole fans... well, just take a peek.
The most impressive piece of adding to their lead is the amount of time they took off the clock, which fans also loved to see.
The third quarter wouldn't see much more action, as the Wolfpack rolled into the fourth hopeful that a victory was in sight. But the Seminoles wouldn't make it easy, pulling within three points: a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion.
The football Gods began to help the Wolfpack hold onto its lead, as two punts by NC State resulted in them getting the ball back. The first came off a Seminoles helmet, and the other came off a dropped fair-catch call. Social media ate this up.
A touchdown from Justin Joly would seal the deal for NC State, as they pushed this game too far out of reach with the amount of time left in the game.
FINAL: NC State 21, FSU 11
