NC State Makes Top 6 For Elite 2027 EDGE

As the college football offseason continues, NC State and head coach Dave Doeren are beginning to emerge as contenders for some of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

While Doeren and his staff are actively competing for several talented prospects, one of their top targets throughout the 2027 cycle is a four-star in-state EDGE and a top-80 overall player in the country, who recently named the Wolfpack among his top six schools.

Four-Star 2027 EDGE Names NC State in Top 6

On Tuesday evening, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Rashad Streets, a four-star EDGE from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, had named NC State as one of his final six schools, alongside Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Oregon, and South Carolina.

NC State has been pursuing Streets for over a year, first offering him in January 2025. This is the second time the Wolfpack have been named a finalist in his recruitment, as they made his top 12 schools in November.

After naming his top six, Streets spoke with Fawcett about his recruitment and noted that, among his finalists, Ohio State, Alabama, and Oregon are pulling away from the others, which isn’t great news for NC State.

Still, with NC State being his hometown school, the Wolfpack are likely still very much in the mix for Streets, and they should continue to make progress with him in the coming weeks.

Streets is the second 2027 prospect to name NC State as a finalist in his recruitment over the past week, joining three-star offensive lineman Reed Gerken.

The Millbrook star is a talented pass rusher coming off an impressive junior season where, according to his X, he recorded 103 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles. He would be a monster addition to NC State’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 76 overall player in the country, the No. 8 EDGE, and the No. 4 prospect in North Carolina.

As of now, Streets hasn’t set a commitment date, and heading into the spring, the young EDGE will likely begin scheduling official visits with his remaining finalists. If NC State can get him on campus in Raleigh this spring, they should be able to improve their standing in his recruitment.

While the Wolfpack currently face an uphill battle in his recruitment, making Streets’ top six keeps them firmly in the race for one of the country’s top prospects.

