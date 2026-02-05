In-Depth Assessment of the Wolfpack Offense in ACC Play

Now more than halfway through the ACC portion of the schedule, NC State men's basketball has kicked things into another gear on the offensive end of the court in each game. The Wolfpack's latest impressive performance helped it overcome a deficit in the second half against a talented SMU squad, with the Pack pulling out the win 84-83.

While the blistering 3-point shooting and improved spacing have a lot to do with the team's improvement offensively, there are other factors, like chemistry and the performances of certain players for the Wolfpack, that are driving the team's latest success, particularly in tough road games.

Came for the shot, stayed for the call 🔊 pic.twitter.com/J0fimT4uny — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) February 5, 2026

The schedule only gets more difficult from this point in the year, with several Quadrant 1 opportunities still on deck for NC State before the ACC Tournament in early March. However, head coach Will Wade seems to be getting through to his team as the offense continues to thrive.

On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett dives into some of the more impressive stats that are driving the Wolfpack's offense to the level of success its currently having.

Top offensive performers in NC State's latest win

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image created using a radial filter) NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) looks on before the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

There's not much left to say about the 16-assist, 10-rebound, 0-turnover performance from senior point guard Quadir Copeland. A week after stories of his Syracuse exit over a lack of opportunities to play the one swirled around him, he directed one of the finest offensive performances of the season for the Wolfpack in the win over the Mustangs.

12 of Copeland's 16 assists ended with made 3-point shots, or 36 of the Wolfpack's 84 points. Many of those assists were to players wide open because the guard's ability to collapse the defense with his driving and size. His assist total was the most by an NC State player since Dennis Smith Jr. racked up 15 in 2017.

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

After missing his first four 3-point attempts of the game, freshman guard Matt Able stayed the course and didn't lose confidence in his offense. With the flow of the game reaching a frantic pace in the second half as NC State made its push, Able found himself open more often than not. The Wolfpack needed him to knock down shots and the freshman delivered.

Able's finish through contact and a foul to cut SMU's lead to just two points helped spark a 26-6 run that propelled the Wolfpack well ahead of the Mustangs. The freshman buried two of his six 3-point attempts, scoring 13 points for State in 22 minutes of action. He offered quality resistance on the defensive end as well, tallying a pair of steals.

