Joly's Honest Assessment of NC State With Two Weeks Left
RALEIGH — After a horrific loss to a ranked Miami Hurricanes team, NC State returned home to Carter-Finley Stadium and the Murphy Center with some serious self-reflection to do. After a win over a then-top-10 Georgia Tech team and a bye week, the Wolfpack lost any serious momentum with its seven-point performance in Florida.
With two games left and a 5-5 record, the Wolfpack needs to kick it into gear down the stretch if it wants a shot at a postseason bowl game. The many seniors on the team have just two regular-season games left in their careers and potentially a third outing if the Wolfpack can find a way to knock off Florida State on Friday or North Carolina in the following week.
Star tight end Justin Joly is one of those players with just a pair of guaranteed chances remaining before he begins his NFL draft process. After missing the Georgia Tech win, Joly returned and caught one pass against the Hurricanes.
A quieter than usual Joly spoke to members of the media after Tuesday's practice, discussing how the team has gone about flushing the Miami loss and what he wants to do with his final two chances in Carter-Finley.
Watch Joly's Availability
On how he's feeling and what it was like getting back on the field after missing a game
- "I'm alive to say the least... It felt good. Watching from the sideline isn't always the best, but you try to give your energy where you can give your energy. Just cheering my teammates on, being on the sideline giving them energy because I can't be on the field to participate. But it felt amazing being back on the field."
On what he learned from watching the Georgia Tech game on the sideline and how he helped the tight end room
- "It helped me with my tight ends, especially being able to watch them and not worry about me playing. It was like how I would deal with that certain D-end, corner or safety. Just give them my perspective and just try to help them get a better edge against the defense."
On the mindset of the team after the Miami loss
- "We still want to win games, man. It's football. We've been playing this our whole lives. Nothing's really changed. We love the game, we love the sport. We just want to win. Obviously, it was a very disappointing loss and definitely not what we thought it was. We flushed it, I hope everyone else flushes it, but now we've got Florida State."
On the plane ride home from Miami and what reflection he did
- "It was hard because I hate losing. I'm happy that CJ (Bailey) got a point, even if it was just to put something on the board. It made me think what else could I have done to help... For me, I'm always going to take the blame first. I don't think my teammates can do no wrong in this world, even if they do mess up."
- "I take the blame for myself and just preach to other people what we've got to be better at. CJ's a really good leader at it, (Jacarrius) Peak is a really good leader at it, (Anthony Carter Jr.), Hollywood and even guys in my room between Cody and Dante, we preach like we still want to win games and we've got to just come back harder and we've got to use that loss to fuel our next win."
