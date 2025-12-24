Which NC State Players are Headed to the Senior Bowl?

RALEIGH — NC State will be represented at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, as two key members of the roster have already accepted their invites to the event at the end of January. Do-it-all linebacker Cian Slone and star tight end Justin Joly are the first two members of the Pack to accept their bids to the event.

The impact of the two players on the NC State program can't be understated, as both came in as unsung transfers and developed into stars in their respective roles under Dave Doeren and the rest of the Wolfpack coaching staff. Now, Slone and Joly are trying to show scouts and executives around the NFL that they have what it takes to compete with the very best in the sport.

Slone's season

Slone joined the program after two seasons with a junior college program and two with Utah State. In his final season with the Aggies, he finished as a second-team All-Mountain West performer and thought his college career had come to an end. Changing rules around junior college transfers allowed him to hop in the transfer portal one more time and he landed in Raleigh.

Throughout fall camp, coaches and other players were astonished by the work ethic and versatility of the linebacker, making him a perfect fit for first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot and his multiple defensive scheme. Slone slid into the JACK linebacker role, a critical position for the Wolfpack that must be capable of rushing the passer and dropping into coverage or fitting the run.

It was clear early on that Slone was among the most important defenders on the team, quickly forming a nice pass rush partnership with fellow ex-Mountain West defensive end Sabastian Harsh, who joined the Wolfpack from Wyoming. As the injuries piled up for NC State throughout the season, Slone stayed the course and played his role well.

He finished the year with 61 total tackles, including 24 solo takedowns, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He recovered a fumble in the Notre Dame loss . His signature moment for the Wolfpack came in the second game against Virginia. Slone found himself covering Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor in the end zone and intercepted quarterback Chandler Morris to secure the win for the Pack.

Joly's Wolfpack career

Joly's impact on NC State football can't be understated. His development and progression during his two seasons in Raleigh helped tight end coach Gavin Locklear turn the Wolfpack into a destination for tight ends in the transfer portal and out of high school. When he transferred in from UConn, the Wolfpack staff knew the potential was there, but it hadn't been fully tapped into yet.

The tight end emerged as the Wolfpack's star pass catcher and quickly established a connection with quarterback CJ Bailey during the 2024 season, Bailey's freshman year. NC State retained the duo and reaped the rewards in 2025, as the quarterback hit Joly 49 times for 489 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns, one of the best scoring outputs by a power conference tight end in the country.

As a leader, Joly was a supportive teammate throughout the ups and downs of the turbulent 2025 season. When he missed the matchup against Georgia Tech, Joly was the most vocal cheerleader on the sidelines, helping fellow tight ends Cody Hardy and Dante Daniels put together one of their strongest performances of the season.

Before the Gasparilla Bowl, there were rumors about Joly potentially sitting out. His head coach praised the tight end for doing what he thought was right and representing the Wolfpack one last time.

"Joly was crying in the locker room before the game because he just wanted to play one more time with his brothers and he wanted coach Locklear to coach him one more time," Doeren said after the win.

Joly might have the highest professional ceiling of anyone on the Wolfpack in 2025. His physical traits made him an elite pass catcher, but his improvements in the blocking aspect of the game helped him reach another level throughout the year.

NC State will sorely miss both Slone and Joly in 2026 and there are likely more Wolfpack seniors who will join that pair in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl at the end of January.

