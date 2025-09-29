Joly Reacts: Inside His Response to NC State’s Tough Loss
RALEIGH — NC State suffered a 23-21 loss to Virginia Tech in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday night. The defeat set the Wolfpack on an even more difficult path to bowl eligibility than it was already on, as the tests in the future will be far greater than the Hokies.
Senior tight end Justin Joly put together an impressive performance, coming down with six catches for 60 yards. However, the star tight end couldn't hang onto the ball on a critical fourth-down play, which sunk the Wolfpack's chances to escape with a win.
Joly spoke to the media immediately following the loss and took responsibility for his role in the disappointing outcome.
Below is a partial transcript of Joly's statements:
On the incompletion on the Wolfpack's final fourth down play of the game
- Joly: "Before we get started, I take that on myself. I've got to make that catch. If you want to point fingers at anybody, point fingers at me. It's not (CJ Bailey's) fault. It's not (Kurt Roper's) fault. It's not the defense's fault. If you need somebody to be mad at, it's my fault. I should've made that catch. My team trusts me to make that catch. My coaches do. I've got to make that catch. That one is on me. I'm sorry, y'all."
On quarterback CJ Bailey being sacked five times in the loss
- Joly: "We really didn't know what to expect from this Virginia Tech team. They had a lot of people leave, so we didn't really know who was going to be on the front four. We had to adjust and get it right in the second half. Obviously, it wasn't our best half in the first half and that's including myself. We've just got to get better and go get it next week."
- "Honestly, that's just on us. We were getting our face pushed in. We really just have to come back and take every practice and everything we do in detail and be correct."
On coping with the emotional loss and the absence of defensive coordinator DJ Eliot following the death of his daughter
- Joly: "We've really got to keep our heads up and maintain the good energy that we have within the facility. Just come back stronger. I know people are so tired of hearing that. I know I'm tired of hearing it too, because we've just got to win games. That's what people expect us to do. We've just got to get back on track."
