Key Observations, Stats From NC State's Rivalry Road Win Over ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. — NC State regained some of its momentum offensively on the road and dispatched of its in-state rivals, the East Carolina Pirates, in a dominant 10-3 victory at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The result gave the Wolfpack its seventh win in eight games, helping the team course-correct after a seven-game skid.

The Pack got several impressive performances on the mound from some of its younger options, led by freshman lefty Luke Hemric. However, the return to form offensively after a slow Sunday loss to Duke was promising as NC State tries to find its footing and make a push to improve its NCAA Tournament résumé with a strong midweek win.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

Wolfpack thrives in the jungle. It's the law. pic.twitter.com/SFzKFRSgTI — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 15, 2026

LF Rett Johnson: 1-4, RBI, BB 2B Luke Nixon: 2-5, R, 2 RBI, HR (5) 1B Chris McHugh: 1-2, R, 3 BB CF Ty Head: 1-5, R, 2 RBI, 2-R HR (11) SS Mikey Ryan: 0-3, 3 R, 2 BB 3B Sherman Johnson: 3-4, R -- 3B Wyatt Peifer: 0-1 DH Brandon Novy: 0-3, RBI RF Brayden Fraasman: 0-3, 2 R, RBI, BB C Vincent DeCarlo: 1-3, K -- C Drew Lanphere: 1-1, RBI

LHP Luke Hemric: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K, W (2-1)

RHP Michael Ragusa: 1.1 IP, H, R, ER, BB, K

RHP Sam Harris: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER

RHP Aiden Kitchings: 0.1 IP, K

RHP Truitt Manuel: IP, K

Key Observations

For those wondering, yes, the helmet is okay and still intact. https://t.co/RcttN9ns8Y pic.twitter.com/nBXrtvbNOg — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 14, 2026

The Wolfpack continued to display a methodical approach at the plate and on the base paths, remaining composed in a chaotic first few innings offensively. Small ball and luck helped the Pack get on top early, as Fraasman took a throw off the head to score Ryan from third base. A single from Rett Johnson brought home another run, giving NC State some cushion in the second inning.

That early comfort allowed freshman Luke Hemric to settle in for yet another solid midweek outing. The lefty made it through four innings, striking out seven Pirate hitters and avoiding any real threat of allowing a run. The early exit came as a result of a pitch count to ensure NC State has its full complement of pitching depth for a key weekend series against Wake Forest.

Luke Hemric walks off the field during 7-3 win over Winthrop | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Sherman Johnson continued a torrid stretch at the plate, piling up three hits during the win. After showing his power during the Duke series, most of his work on Tuesday was in the small-ball part of the game. He used his speed to force a bad throw on a groundout that resulted in an error and a run, contributing in more ways than one offensively.

Head continued to mash, hitting yet another big home run to right field, firing it over the fence just like he does back at Doak Field in Raleigh. NC State had yet to win a big road matchup like Wednesday's outside of one victory on the road against Florida State, a team now ranked in the top 10 of D1Baseball's top 25 rankings.

Sophomore outfielder Ty Head runs to first after hitting a walk-off single to help NC State secure a 7-6 win and sweep of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on April 4, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Now, the focus for the Wolfpack shifts to preparing for another crucial weekend series in ACC play. It will be another road trip for Elliott Avent and his squad, heading just down the road to Winston-Salem for a three-game set against Wake Forest, beginning on Friday.