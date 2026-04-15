Key Observations, Stats From NC State's Rivalry Road Win Over ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. — NC State regained some of its momentum offensively on the road and dispatched of its in-state rivals, the East Carolina Pirates, in a dominant 10-3 victory at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The result gave the Wolfpack its seventh win in eight games, helping the team course-correct after a seven-game skid.
The Pack got several impressive performances on the mound from some of its younger options, led by freshman lefty Luke Hemric. However, the return to form offensively after a slow Sunday loss to Duke was promising as NC State tries to find its footing and make a push to improve its NCAA Tournament résumé with a strong midweek win.
Wolfpack lineup and stats
- LF Rett Johnson: 1-4, RBI, BB
- 2B Luke Nixon: 2-5, R, 2 RBI, HR (5)
- 1B Chris McHugh: 1-2, R, 3 BB
- CF Ty Head: 1-5, R, 2 RBI, 2-R HR (11)
- SS Mikey Ryan: 0-3, 3 R, 2 BB
- 3B Sherman Johnson: 3-4, R -- 3B Wyatt Peifer: 0-1
- DH Brandon Novy: 0-3, RBI
- RF Brayden Fraasman: 0-3, 2 R, RBI, BB
- C Vincent DeCarlo: 1-3, K -- C Drew Lanphere: 1-1, RBI
LHP Luke Hemric: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K, W (2-1)
RHP Michael Ragusa: 1.1 IP, H, R, ER, BB, K
RHP Sam Harris: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER
RHP Aiden Kitchings: 0.1 IP, K
RHP Truitt Manuel: IP, K
Key Observations
The Wolfpack continued to display a methodical approach at the plate and on the base paths, remaining composed in a chaotic first few innings offensively. Small ball and luck helped the Pack get on top early, as Fraasman took a throw off the head to score Ryan from third base. A single from Rett Johnson brought home another run, giving NC State some cushion in the second inning.
That early comfort allowed freshman Luke Hemric to settle in for yet another solid midweek outing. The lefty made it through four innings, striking out seven Pirate hitters and avoiding any real threat of allowing a run. The early exit came as a result of a pitch count to ensure NC State has its full complement of pitching depth for a key weekend series against Wake Forest.
Sherman Johnson continued a torrid stretch at the plate, piling up three hits during the win. After showing his power during the Duke series, most of his work on Tuesday was in the small-ball part of the game. He used his speed to force a bad throw on a groundout that resulted in an error and a run, contributing in more ways than one offensively.
Head continued to mash, hitting yet another big home run to right field, firing it over the fence just like he does back at Doak Field in Raleigh. NC State had yet to win a big road matchup like Wednesday's outside of one victory on the road against Florida State, a team now ranked in the top 10 of D1Baseball's top 25 rankings.
Now, the focus for the Wolfpack shifts to preparing for another crucial weekend series in ACC play. It will be another road trip for Elliott Avent and his squad, heading just down the road to Winston-Salem for a three-game set against Wake Forest, beginning on Friday.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker