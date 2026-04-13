Nationals vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 13

The Pittsburgh Pirates find themselves atop the NL Central through the first 15 games of the 2026 MLB season. Their lead is slim, but they'll look to build on it in a four-game series against the Washington Nationals this week.

The Nationals are coming off an impressive three-game sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers, but are still one game below .500.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's National League opener.

Nationals vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-122)

Pirates -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Nationals +188

Pirates -225

Total

OVER 7.5 (-102)

UNDER 7.5 (-120)

Nationals vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Washington: Cade Cavalli, RHP (0-0, 2.51 ERA)

Pittsburgh: Paul Skenes, RHP (2-1, 5.25 ERA)

Nationals vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 13

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): SportsNet Pittsburgh, Nationals.TV

Nationals record: 7-8

Pirates record: 9-6

Nationals vs. Pirates Best Prop Bet

Ryan O'Hearn Home Run (+1120) via FanDuel

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm taking a shot on Ryan O'Hearn to hit a home run:

Let's start things off with a longshot bet for tonight's action. The Pirates' first baseman, Ryan O'Hearn, is third on the team in slugging percentage, having already hit three home runs this season. He and the Pirates will face Cade Cavalli and the Nationals tonight. Cavalli has yet to give up a home run this season, but he allowed 1.3 home runs per nine innings pitched last season. What's more important is that the Nationals' bullpen has given up the highest home run rate in the Majors, allowing 2.3 home runs per nine innings pitched.

Nationals vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I wrote about why I'm betting the OVER in this game tonight:

I get that Paul Skenes is getting the start in this game, but I still think there's some value on the OVER. Skenes has gotten off to a bad start to the season, sporting a 5.25 ERA, 4.23 FIP, and a 1.250 WHIP through his first three starts. Will he correct the ship? I certainly think so, but maybe he's in a slump that we can take advantage of from a betting perspective.

Even if the starting pitchers play well, bad bullpens could get us over the finish line. The Pirates' bullpen is 17th in bullpen ERA at 3.84, and the Nationals have the third-highest bullpen ERA in baseball at 5.78.

Finally, we can't bet an over unless we have faith in both offenses, and the Nationals and Pirates have gotten off to a promising start to the season offensively. The Nationals are shockingly fourth in the Majors in wRC+ behind only the Dodgers, Astros, and Braves. The Pirates have been solid in their own right, ranking 14th in wRC+.

With the total set at a low mark of 7, let's take the OVER.

Pick: OVER 7.5 (-102) via FanDuel

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