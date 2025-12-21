Key Wolfpack Players Who Need to Show Up Against Ole Miss

RALEIGH — NC State finds itself at something of a fork in the road when looking at the first season of the Will Wade era. The coach aired out his grievances with the performance of his first group wearing the Wolfpack uniform following an emphatic win over Texas Southern, challenging them to be better.

Now, the Pack has just one more opportunity to get a win over another power conference foe before the start of the ACC schedule with a matchup against Ole Miss on deck for Sunday. If NC State wants to take down the Rebels, who enter with a 7-4 record of their own, this pair of players must step up and lead the Pack to victory.

McNeil keeps it rolling

In the Wolfpack's last game, sophomore shooting guard Paul McNeil showed just how devastating a shooter he can be when he's on target. He drilled a program-record 11 threes in the win over Texas Southern and became the first Wolfpack player to score over 40 points since T.J. Warren wore the uniform, scoring 47 before the buzzer sounded.

While McNeil has shown what he is capable of against lesser competition with great consistency, the shooter struggled in the Wolfpack's losses to power conference competition. Ole Miss ranks 188th in the country in 3-point defense according to KenPom, providing the sophomore with a great opportunity to buck that trend. While he is unlikely to repeat the 47-point showing, he still needs to knock down shots with consistency for the Pack to get a key victory over the Rebels.

Lubin cancels out Dia

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) shoots a free throw during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames at Lenovo Center.

Ole Miss forward Malik Dia represents one of the most skilled big men the Wolfpack has faced to date. The senior enters the matchup leading the Rebels in scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in the first 11 games. To counter Dia, Wade will need a strong effort from his stalwart senior forward, Ven-Allen Lubin. Before a slower night against TSU, Lubin was, to put it simply, balling.

In the five-game stretch beginning with the Texas loss and ending with the loss to Kansas, Lubin averaged 17.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists, even recording a pair of double-doubles. From a size standpoint, Lubin and Dia match up evenly and have a history. The pair went head-to-head in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, with Lubin scoring 14 points and blocking one shot, while Dia scored just eight points.

