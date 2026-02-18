Looking Ahead at the Week for NC State Baseball

RALEIGH — NC State baseball started its season off on the right foot, winning two out of three games at the Puerto Rico Challenge before the third tilt was cancelled with looming weather bound for the Caribbean island. Now, the Wolfpack returns to a temporarily sunny Doak Field for a week loaded with games, trying to continue what should be a hot start to the 2026 campaign.

Head coach Elliott Avent and the Pack are set for four games throughout the week, starting with mid-week action on Wednesday before a three-game set over the weekend against Ivy League competition. The games should give NC State ample opportunity to settle in at home, as it will be a long time before the Pack leaves the friendly confines of its den.

Schedule for the week

NC State Wolfpack's Anderson Nance (34) pitches against the Stetson Hatters during the NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wednesday, Feb. 18 vs. Winthrop (2-1), 3 P.M. EST

Probable Pitchers: NC State RHP Heath Andrews vs. Winthrop RHP Mason Thompkins

Friday Feb. 20 vs. Princeton (0-0), 3 P.M. EST

Saturday Feb. 21 vs. Princeton (0-0), 2 P.M. EST

Sunday Feb. 22 vs. Princeton (0-0), 1 P.M. EST

Wolfpack expectations

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent discusses a balk call with an umpire in the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

After two wins and 23 runs scored, the Wolfpack is feeling good about itself heading into a four-game week against lesser competition. The midweek matchup against Winthrop should give Avent and pitching coach Clint Chrysler a better idea of what arms might be able to compete for weekend spots and which ones can be utilized in low-leverage opportunities, something the Winthrop game will presumably be.

The Eagles were a solid team in the Big South in 2025, but came up short in the conference tournament, ultimately missing out on an NCAA Tournament appearance. NC State will still need to be on high alert against a proud program that will be looking to make a big statement against a power conference program like the Wolfpack.

Stetson Hatters' Isaiah Barkett (13) drives back safely to first as NC State Wolfpack's Chris McHugh (27) waits on the pickoff attempt during the NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday May 30, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While a perfect start to the season would be ideal for the Wolfpack, sweeping a series isn't as easy as it sounds. Princeton was one of the bottom-tier Ivy League programs in 2025, but it is just getting its season started with its trip to Doak Field to face the Wolfpack.

It is key for NC State to establish the tone in its home ballpark early in the season. The Wolfpack won't leave Raleigh for several weeks, so getting comfortable at the Doak is highly important, especially with better competition coming into town later in the schedule.

