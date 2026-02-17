Avent Etches His Name in Wolfpack History Once Again

RALEIGH — NC State made a trip to Puerto Rico to open the season in the Caribbean at the Puerto Rico Challenge. The Wolfpack won its first two games over Washington and Indiana State before the third was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions on the horizon. The second victory, a 10-4 rout of Indiana State, helped coach Elliott Avent reach a new career milestone.

Now in his 30th season leading the Wolfpack, Avent won his 1,073rd game since taking over three decades ago, passing Jim Morris for the fourth-most wins by an ACC head coach. Already the winningest coach in program history, Avent continues to push the Wolfpack forward to this day, with his sights set on a College World Series win in Omaha before his career comes to an end.

Looking back at Avent's milestones

Not only is Avent the most successful coach in the history of Wolfpack baseball, but he's become one of the most consistent and renowned coaches in the history of NC State athletics as a whole. Even with all of that success, Avent often credits the success of others, like former men's basketball coach Jim Valvano and men's soccer coach George Tarantini, in helping him establish an identity in Raleigh.

Avent is one of just five ACC coaches to surpass 1,000 wins, with Mike Martin of Florida State leading the way with 1,363 victories over the years. He'll have more chances to add to the achievements list in 2026, as Avent is just 27 wins away from winning 1,100 games while coaching NC State. His first head coaching opportunity came with New Mexico State in 1989, where he went 225-213 over eight seasons.

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent discusses a balk call with an umpire in the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With college sports rapidly changing and baseball itself evolving over the last 30 years, Avent showed a remarkable ability to adapt to the times, while still maintaining a cultural fabric at NC State that helped make it one of the most consistent programs in the country. The Wolfpack has made the NCAA Tournament 22 times since Avent took over, including three runs to the College World Series under his watch.

While Avent hasn't hoisted a national championship trophy yet, his hunger to do so remains as powerful as ever. With a strong 2026 roster already off to a hot start, it doesn't feel unrealistic that NC State should have a shot at getting to the NCAA Tournament. From there, it all comes down to the way the ball bounces.

