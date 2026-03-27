'Love Who Love You': CJ Bailey is Back With the Wolfpack

RALEIGH — On a day where loyalty was tested across NC State athletics, the Wolfpack's quarterback emerged after his Thursday practice sporting his usual smile. CJ Bailey, back for his junior season, is the face of the school's football program now. He's embracing that responsibility wholeheartedly, and for a good reason: NC State believes in him.

"Growing up, it's always been like that. Love who love you," Bailey said when asked why he stayed loyal to the Pack. "They loved me first, since recruiting out of high school. ... I'm here now and I'm staying here. Y'all believed in me and I believe in y'all."

Loyal to the soil

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) prepares to throw the football during the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Before he played in the Gasparilla Bowl with the Wolfpack, Bailey remained undecided on his future beyond the 2025 season. The Florida native grew up with dreams of playing in his home state and with several quarterbacks on the move throughout the Sunshine State and across the country, Bailey wanted to mull his options. However, he cleared up that there was never much doubt of where he wanted to be.

"That decision, it took a little while for a post to come out and everything like that, but I already had my mind set. I wanted to come back to NC State," Bailey said. "Of course, there was more stuff to it with decision-making and stuff like that, but in my heart, I already knew I wanted to be at NC State."

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) looks for a passing option against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It didn't hurt that NC State worked on bringing a taste of home to Raleigh, adding several players who have ties with the talented quarterback from back in the Miami metropolitan area. Head coach Dave Doeren already said how special it's been to watch Bailey reconnect with old friends as new teammates, including wide receivers Chance Robinson and Joshisa Trader, who both transferred from Miami.

"We were at a dinner. One of the last guys came in on an official visit and they were all at the table together," Doeren recalled. "My wife and I were having dinner with them and they were just reminiscing about Pop Warner and about things that used to happen when they were growing up."

Growing on the field

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Finding new ways to improve is essential to Bailey's development after he threw for 3,105 yards and 25 touchdowns in his sophomore year. Another offseason working with offensive coordinator Kurt Roper could help him take things to another level with his play. Bailey has never lacked confidence, but now he's starting to see things differently than ever before.

"After three years of the conversations, it's just different," Roper said. "It's obviously a huge thing for us and a huge thing for our offense and our university. As far as football goes, when a guy is in his third year, you just keep making jumps. You always try to speak the same language as somebody and it takes time to get that and that's happening more and more with us."

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The primary area of growth for Bailey has been his visualization, according to Roper. With two seasons of experience and tape to work with, Bailey is able to process things at a different speed, even without seeing the film. It's opening an even deeper level of connection between the quarterback and the coordinator, even prompting Roper to recall some memories of his days with Eli Manning at Ole Miss. Bailey is happy with his progress, but is still striving for more.

"Even in meeting rooms, we're having real conversations and real-life things," Bailey said about his connection with Roper. "I can see what he's seeing and he can see what I'm seeing, so it's just better. That's how practice flows so well, because we're both seeing the same things. We both know what the defense is giving us... We're both on the same page. We're both clicking and it's just going to go up."