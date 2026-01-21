Lubin Powers NC State to Upset Over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — When asked about the performance of Ven-Allen Lubin in NC State's crucial upset victory over No. 18 Clemson, head coach Will Wade smiled. His tone on the performance of the talented forward hasn't changed much all year, but Tuesday's outing impressed the leader of the Wolfpack more than the rest.

"Ven was tremendous," Wade said. "He's just so rock solid for us. He's the one guy that's really reliable and dependable night in and night out and for him to play so well today, he's just so efficient... Ven's been just rock solid for us all season."

Rock Solid Ven

The pass ... the dunk ... just pure art. pic.twitter.com/6S7BSx0oMu — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) January 21, 2026

While Lubin didn't top his season-high scoring outing, he came close. The senior racked up 22 points, shooting an efficient 9-of-12 from the field. However, the biggest change for Lubin came at the free-throw line. He was the clutch foul shooter the Wolfpack needed down the stretch, making all four of his free throws, including two to put his team up four points in overtime .

The uniqueness of Lubin is the fact that he can operate without the ball in his hands frequently and still make a massive impact on the game. NC State has a pair of high usage players in Darrion Williams and Quadir Copeland, who need the ball to either create offense for themselves or their teammates. Lubin creates his offense by doing something very simple: Being in the right place at the right time.

Automatic on the road 🐺



Ven-Allen Lubin poured in a game-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting as @PackMensBball won its third straight road game, knocking off No. 18 Clemson in overtime. @PackAthletics | #GoPack pic.twitter.com/vO6mBAj47U — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 21, 2026

"We just had to do whatever it takes to win," Lubin said. "Whether it's me or Darrion or (Copeland), everybody can contribute. It was a big win for all of us."

Clemson boasts one of the largest and deepest front courts in the ACC, with Wade even saying that the Tigers' third starter, RJ Godfrey, is as big as Lubin. That didn't deter the Wolfpack big man, who battled inside and used his speed to operate at the top of the key.

He blew by Clemson defenders at times and established his ground using a low center-of-gravity to move the Tigers out of his way in other key moments. As he continued to surge, things changed for the Wolfpack offense. Rather than Lubin being an ancillary piece, he became the focal point.

Diesel back at it 😤 pic.twitter.com/LXMyw6pLXq — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) January 21, 2026

"It starts with me as a leader," the forward said. "I can be able to be more involved and be more assertive on offense and defense and that's what I just showed today. I know what I'm capable of doing and that's what everybody expects from me and I'm willing to take that responsibility."

As Clemson surged back into the game, Lubin was the steadying presence NC State needed on both ends. He held his own inside against the flotilla of Tiger bigs, often getting beaten to rebounds, but still making the home team work for every single one. On a night where the Wolfpack needed his best, Lubin provided it. The Pack isn't the most consistent team as a whole, but it clearly has a steadily beating heart named Lubin.

