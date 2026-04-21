NC State Baseball Hanging Tough in Key Metrics

RALEIGH — NC State baseball enters its first break, going without a midweek matchup for the first time in the season after a 2-2 performance last week in some crucial games on the road. The Wolfpack had a mostly disappointing road trip to Winston-Salem in three games against Wake Forest, but the results didn't lead to the season falling off the rails.

Head coach Elliott Avent and the Pack appear to have done enough to maintain a comfortable status in most of the key metric systems, while also sticking at .500 in ACC play. The RPI is the most important thing for NC State as the second half of the season moves along and the 2-2 record last week did more good than it did harm. Where did the Wolfpack end up?

A jump in the standings

NC State head coach Elliott Avent before a game. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

NC State entered last week with an RPI of 61 before the midweek matchup with East Carolina and the three-game set against Wake Forest. As of Monday, the Wolfpack jumped all the way to No. 49, according to Warren Nolan's live RPI rankings, a massive jump despite losing a pair of games by 40 combined runs. While that jump might seem strange, there's an explanation.

Avent and the Wolfpack still managed to pick up a pair of Quadrant 1 victories on the road. Those significantly bumped the team's RPI, while the two losses didn't affect things greatly because they were Q1 losses to a strong opponent on the road, with the scores being somewhat meaningless at the end of the day because of the Quadrant status of them.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Luke Hemric (far left) high fives his teammates during NC State's 10-3 victory over East Carolina in Greenville, N.C., on April 14, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

There won't be a risk of another RPI-sinking midweek loss as the Pack suffered earlier in the season with no midweek game during the week. Then, NC State has three chances to pick up its first Quadrant 2 victory of the 2026 season, as it heads to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech for a three-game set. The program needs to pick up some road wins against conference foes.

The Wolfpack has yet to win a series away from Doak Field at Dail Park in Raleigh, losing conference sets to Florida State, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest all on the road. Fixing that trend against the Hokies would go a long way in improving the national standing of the Pack, especially heading into a critical portion of the season. The hope is that the extra rest helps a diminished pitching staff get healthy and strong enough for the stretch run.

2B Luke Nixon (middle) participates in NC State's hockey celebration after hitting a home run in his team's 10-3 road win over East Carolina on Tuesday, April 15, 2026 in Greenville, N.C. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

As for the program's conference standing, NC State is in eighth with its .500 record, 5.5 games behind Georgia Tech in first place. The Wolfpack showed its competitiveness against two of the top teams in the conference, Florida State (Fourth) and Georgia Tech (First), but couldn't salvage series wins. It also had Jacob Dudan and Ryan Marohn both available in those series.

The strength of the ACC is helping the Wolfpack out in the RPI and in most NCAA Tournament projections, but Avent's squad needs to kick things into gear, especially on the road, and win series with more consistency. It all starts on Friday in Blacksburg.