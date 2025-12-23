NC State Guard Walks Away as ACC Player of the Week

RALEIGH — It shouldn't surprise fans of NC State that sophomore guard Paul McNeil earned the ACC men's basketball Player of the Week award for his efforts in the Wolfpack's two games over the last seven days. The sharpshooter was another level from 3-point range all week long, even breaking records along the way.

McNeil's 47-point effort against Texas Southern was a total masterclass, as the sophomore buried 11 triples on the Tigers, helping his team secure a 108-72 win and earning the praise of his head coach, Will Wade. McNeil's effort behind the scenes has been a talking point for Wade throughout the week, even before he added to his accolades with a 19-point outing against Ole Miss on Sunday.

A 3-point barrage for the ages

GIVE IT UP FOR P2 🙌



🔥 Set a new career-high 47 points

🔥 Set a new school record with 11 threes in a game

🔥 Set a new career-high 10 rebounds

🔥 Recorded his first career double-double pic.twitter.com/rk6de2OOcw — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) December 22, 2025

It was a week filled with accolades for McNeil, the lone returning contributor from the 2024-25 NC State roster. Wade's decision to bank on his development as a shooter paid major dividends, as the sophomore averaged 33 points and eight rebounds in the two games during the week, even recording a career-high 10 rebounds against Texas Southern.

"Paul don't complain," Wade said after the Texas Southern performance. "We've got a lot of guys who like to complain. He never complains, he just goes to work, figures it out. That's why I always stick with him. I make changes, but I usually stick with him because I trust his work and trust who he is... He's going to have more good nights for us than bad nights."

🏆 Week Seven Superlatives 🏆



Team of the Week: @TexasTechMBB

Coach of the Week: Matthew Graves (@IndStBasketball)

Player of the Week: Paul McNeil (@PackMensBball) pic.twitter.com/RrQgqdWKwa — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 22, 2025

Praise for McNeil didn't just come from inside the program, as the Field of 68 also named the sophomore guard as its player of the week, following suit with the ACC. His 11 makes from beyond the arc against the Tigers on Wednesday snapped Rodney Monroe's record of nine 3-pointers set in December 1989. He also tied the ACC record. It meant more for McNeil because he is a North Carolina native, growing up in Rockingham.

"It's kind of like it's meant to happen, being from North Carolina," McNeil said.

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) shoots over Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The emergence of McNeil helped Wade and NC State finish the non-conference schedule with two wins, including the semi-neutral site victory over the Rebels on Sunday. The guard missed his first three attempts from 3-point range, but finally saw one fall and finished the game 6-for-12 from deep.

If the Wolfpack can keep getting that consistency from its star sharpshooter, the rest of the ACC could be in trouble over the next few months.

