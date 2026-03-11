NC State Injury Report Heading Into the ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE — Conference tournaments are in full swing around the country as teams look to punch tickets to the NCAA Tournament for a shot at the national championship trophy and March glory. NC State (19-12, 10-8 ACC) earned the 7-seed in the ACC Tournament and will get things going at the Spectrum Center against 15-seed Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The conference released its availability reports for the first two days of the ACC Tournament and the Wolfpack's report did not include any surprising names. With the team at full strength heading into the event, the Pack will try to replicate some of the 2024 magic and make another run by winning four games in as many days.

The Availability Report

NC State ACC Tournament Availability Report for March 11 | Courtesy of the ACC

Redshirt freshman forward Colt Langdon was the only member of the injury report for the Wolfpack heading into the ACC Tournament. Recent additions included Tre Holloman, who dealt with ankle problems throughout a significant portion of the regular season, and Musa Sagnia, who left the team's loss to Notre Dame with a lower leg injury. Both of those players appear to be available.

Pitt won't be missing any significant pieces from the Jan. 24 matchup between the two teams either, as the three players out for the first round of the ACC Tournament also did not play against the Wolfpack during the regular season. Injuries are abundant for other teams participating in the event in Charlotte, with some high-profile names likely unavailable for the tournament.

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) drives to the basket NC State Wolfpack forward Musa Sagnia (13) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sagnia being available helps NC State significantly. In the regular season bout with Pittsburgh, the Wolfpack was bludgeoned on the glass, with Pitt hauling in a whopping 26 offensive rebounds. The 6-foot-10 forward figures to play a bigger role for the Wolfpack in this go-around, as he poked three steals away from the Panthers in the first tilt.

NC State benefitted from a single-bye, although it wanted the double-bye to the quarterfinals. Still, the Pack should be more rested when compared to the Panthers, who battled Stanford to the wire on Tuesday and ultimately won in the final seconds on one of the more bizarre plays you'll see during Conference Tournament Week.

15-seed Pitt knocks off 10-seed Stanford, so 7-seed NC State will take on Jeff Capel’s Panthers at noon tomorrow in Round 2 pic.twitter.com/pRQ8ygtJHH — Tucker Sennett (@SennettTucker) March 10, 2026

The Wolfpack's march starts with the Panthers. Coach Will Wade finds himself trying to salvage what's been an adequate first season with NC State, potentially turning it into a magical one with wins at the right time of year. So far, it's been hard to do down the stretch. That could all change Wednesday.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE