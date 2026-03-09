NC State's Secret Weapon in March Might Not Even Play

RALEIGH — Before embarking on a historic run to the Final Four, the 2024 NC State Wolfpack lost its final four games of the ACC season under coach Kevin Keatts. Two years later, with Will Wade at the helm, the Wolfpack suffered the same fate down the stretch. The common denominator between the two teams is a former walk-on turned fan-favorite: Jordan Snell.

While Snell might not be a contributor on the floor on a nightly basis, his leadership and knowledge of the program made him more valuable than many watching from afar could understand. Wade chose to keep him on board because of that, with Snell acting as a team captain throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Now, the Pack might have to lean on the senior guard even more.

Snell knows what it takes

Snell was a sophomore during the Wolfpack's remarkable Final Four run, which began with five wins in five days at the ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C. The guard went through the celebrations before starting in NC State's 85-84 loss to Stanford on Senior Day. It was bittersweet, but after the game, Snell explained that the season is far from over. He would know best.

"It was really cool," Snell said. "I've been through three Senior Nights, so just seeing the older guys, you can't really imagine yourself being in it. Coach told me yesterday that I was going to start. I was kind of just trying not to mess anything up out there. Obviously, you want to win, but I'm thankful for the opportunity I got to come. If anyone knows anything, I know the season is not over."

This version of the Wolfpack is far different than the one that made the run to the Final Four. NC State came into the 2025-26 season with expectations of competing right away, especially after Wade spent much of the offseason promising a "Red Reckoning" for college basketball and the ACC. While the Pack proved itself to be competitive, it came up short in many of the biggest moments of the season.

"It's a little bit of a limbo, because you obviously have the experience and I can pull from that," Snell said after the Stanford loss. "But, this team has their own identity, different people. I can't talk about it that much because there might be another ignition for this team that might not have worked for the last team. I think I can help them with that. Anything can happen in March."

Wade seemed willing to lean on Snell's wealth of knowledge ahead of the ACC Tournament, especially considering the circumstances the Wolfpack finds itself in. However, Snell was the first to admit that things should be easier for NC State this time, as it will start the tournament on Wednesday rather than Tuesday, potentially facing Stanford once again.

"We spoke about it last night," Wade said regarding Snell's Final Four run. "I mean, shoot, our VCU Final Four team, we lost to James Madison on Senior Night. We needed a tip-in against Drexel in the first conference tournament team. Weird things can happen. Anything can happen, but we've got to make it happen. We can't hope and talk about it. We've got to make it happen."

