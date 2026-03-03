NC State Proves To Be No Match Against No. 1 Duke

RALEIGH — After an exciting first five minutes for NC State, it was clear that the Wolfpack couldn’t hang with No. 1 Duke. The Blue Devils slowly tightened the grip as the game moved forward, while the Wolfpack’s offense completely crumbled, losing the game 93-64.

The loss marked NC State’s fifth in six games, with the team in free fall in the most important part of the season. The Wolfpack's inability to defend the homecourt continued to be a trend on Monday, as the Wolfpack was overmatched quickly.

Trying the upset formula

If the Wolfpack wanted any chance of beating the nation’s top-ranked team, it needed to knock down threes at a consistent clip and figure out a way to slow down the Blue Devils on the other end for long enough to build a lead. Four of NC State’s first six makes from the field came from beyond the 3-point line, helping stay attached.

On the other end, Wade deployed a traditional zone at the start of the game, daring a Duke team that came into the game shooting 35.6% from 3-point range. The returns on the strategic change were mixed, as Dame Sarr and Isaiah Evans each buried a pair of triples in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Every missed chance on the offensive end felt as though it carried more weight, as it was only a matter of time before the Blue Devils diagnosed the zone successfully. Once Duke’s defense settled in and limited the transition offense, the Wolfpack started to dig more of a deeper hole for itself, making a potential comeback nearly impossible.

Duke put together a 9-0 run to push the lead to 14 with just over two minutes in the first half, while State failed to score for over three minutes. The Wolfpack had a chance to escape trailing by 10, but failed to make foul shots and allowed another Sarr three and a triple for Nik Khamenia just before the end of the half, instead falling behind by 17.

Foul trouble causes major issues

NC State did have the services of Musa Sagnia despite the freshman big man being listed on the Sunday availability report, but it needed a strong outing from Ven-Allen Lubin. The experienced big scored the first bucket of the night for the Pack, but his night was quickly derailed by whistles.

Lubin picked up two quick fouls, forcing Wade to play some very different lineup combinations that Duke picked on exceptionally well. Alyn Breed and Musa Sagnia shared the court for a short stint, essentially sacrificing offense for defense entirely. Then, Wade sent Scottie Ebube out for one of his longer stretches of the season, which was an adventure.

The Wolfpack was minus-one with Lubin on the floor after 20 minutes. Ebube walked off with a minus-13 in the first half alone. The offense simplified for NC State with Lubin off the floor and not in a positive way. Duke was able to jump passing lanes and run the Wolfpack off the 3-point line with far more consistency.

After starting the game shooting the ball well, Darrion Williams also picked up a pair of fouls, which forced him to the bench quicker than Wade would’ve hoped. To make matters worse, Lubin picked up his fourth foul just a few minutes into the second half. Wade had no choice but to let his senior forward ride, trailing by more than 20.

The line becomes clear

After the 29-point loss to Virginia, Wade said that his team clearly couldn't compete with the top teams in the league. He was once again proven right by his group, as Duke simply couldn't be stopped on one end or scored on 94 feet down the way. The jump-shooting mentality of the Wolfpack stood no chance against the organized and efficient Blue Devils.

Monday's 29-point loss on the national stage returned NC State to a place it has become familiar with over the last few decades. After talk of competing at a high level right away, Wade's first team in Raleigh was nowhere near the class of the league. While Duke could go on and win a national championship realistically, a loss like the one on Monday should bother Wade greatly.

Final word

Williams was one of the lone bright spots for NC State offensively, scoring 17 points. Outside of him, just one player, Matt Able, finished the game in double-figures scoring the basketball. Earlier in the season, NC State had a strong ability to respond after disappointing or ugly losses. That trait appears to be gone.

The Wolfpack will try to turn things around mentally before the final regular season matchup of the ACC slate, as it hosts Stanford on Saturday.

