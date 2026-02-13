NC State Ready for Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge Opener

Elliott Avent and NC State baseball are set to start their 2026 campaign in a unique setting. The Wolfpack made the trip to the Caribbean to participate in the Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge, joining three other talented Division I programs at the U.S. Territory. The series opens up on Friday, with the Wolfpack set to take on a program not far removed from an NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Washington Huskies are the first team on the Wolfpack's menu in Puerto Rico, coming off a 29-28 finish to Eddie Smith's first season leading the program. What will things look like for the Wolfpack in the opener?

Projecting the starting lineup

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent discusses a balk call with an umpire in the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Sophomore CF Ty Head Junior 1B Chris McHugh Senior RF Brayden Fraasman Senior DH Dalton Bargo Junior 2B Luke Nixon Sophomore SS Mikey Ryan Junior 3B Sherman Johnson Redshirt junior C Drew Lanphere Freshman LF Rett Johnson

Starting pitcher: Junior LHP Ryan Marohn (Confirmed)

The lineup felt fairly solidified during NC State's Feb. 6 scrimmage, with the primary battles still at third base and in the outfield. The two Johnsons appeared to have a leg up in the competitions for left field and third base, so it's likely they will be opening day starters for the Wolfpack against the Huskies on Friday in Puerto Rico.

What to expect from Washington

Jun 18, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; Washington Huskies center fielder Braiden Ward (7) is unable to catch a ball against the Oregon State Beavers in the eighth inning in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

The Huskies boast a talented lineup in their own right, headlined by utility man Casen Taggart. He returns after leading Washington with a .331 batting average and .471 on-base percentage in 2025. Sam DeCarlo, the Husky shortstop, is another name to look out for in the opening day lineup for the Wolfpack.

Two Washington pitchers were named as "players to watch" by the Big 10: Hayden Lewis and Jackson Thomas. As of Thursday night, Washington did not announce who would get the season-opening start against the Wolfpack, but Lewis or Thomas were the most likely of the options at Smith's disposal.

Ready for Puerto Rico

Final tune up. pic.twitter.com/FN1zzSOnaj — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 12, 2026

Escaping the cold weather that caused trouble during the preparation process for NC State is a major win. When asked about the opportunity to play in Puerto Rico, several different members of the team expressed their excitement to play in weather predicted to be in the low 80s throughout the weekend.

The journey to Omaha starts with the Huskies standing in the way for Avent and the Wolfpack. The first pitch of the season is scheduled for 4 P.M. EST.

Looking for extensive coverage of Wolfpack baseball? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss stories, podcasts and more.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE