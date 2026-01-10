NC State's Donavan Phillip Wins Highest Honor in College Soccer

RALEIGH — While NC State's season came to a bitter end in extra time of the College Cup final in Cary, North Carolina, in December, the Wolfpack made history in its second season under head coach Marc Hubbard. One member of the team wasn't done adding to the long list of firsts for NC State men's soccer yet.

Donavan Phillip, the team's star forward, walked away with the MAC Hermann Trophy, the highest honor given to the best player in NCAA Division I soccer, given annually since 1967. He became the first player in program history to earn the award on the heels of leading the Pack to its first-ever national championship appearance.

Phillip's historic season

Phillip is the 22nd player from the ACC to win the MAC Hermann Trophy, with Clemson's Ousemane Sylla securing the last win in 2023. He was a staple in the Wolfpack's rise to prominence under Hubbard, opting to stay with the program after being selected in the MLS SuperDraft after his first season with the program.

The native of Saint Lucia developed a nose for the goal in his junior season in Raleigh, relentlessly attacking in Hubbard's offense. By the end of the season, Phillip led the country with 19 goals, the most by an NC State player since 1984. Having already earned All-American honors and All-ACC honors, Phillip took home the most coveted trophy in the sport on Friday night.

Dec 15, 2025; Cary, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Donavan Phillip (7) reacts after missing a shot in the first half at First Horizon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Phillip helped spearhead NC State's heroic comeback attempt in the College Cup final, as the Wolfpack fell in extra time after he scored one of the two goals to tie the game. The Wolfpack players and coaching staff walked away from the season with their heads held high, as they achieved nearly all of what they set out to, bringing a sense of culture to the program.

After beginning his collegiate career at Oakland University, Phillip placed his trust in Hubbard and took a chance on a rebuilding program in Raleigh. That chance paid off, likely more than the Saint Lucian was expecting. The leading goal scorer even left the door for a potential return wide open after the national championship loss.

Dec 12, 2025; Cary, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Donavan Phillip (7) with the ball as Saint Louis Billikens defender JC Cortez (5) and midfielder Drake Fournier (19) defend in the second half at First Horizon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"The sun is going to come up tomorrow and I have one more year," Phillip said. "... I know it might be done for Taig (Healy), so I'm really feeling for those seniors. Those guys that ended a little short. But they know they're gonna leave the program in a better place. I feel like there's only up from here."

