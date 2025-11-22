NC State Secures Key Win Over Florida State
RALEIGH — NC State picked up a 21-11 over the Florida State Seminoles in a wild Friday night showdown at Carter-Finley Stadium. The victory marked the Wolfpack's sixth of the season, helping them earn a bid to a postseason bowl game.
The team's fifth home win was one of its most complete performances of the season, despite missing several key defenders.
First Quarter
After not gaining a yard against Miami, Wolfpack sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers busted a 27-yard run on his first carry of the night. NC State didn’t do anything with the big gainer and ultimately punted it away.
Florida State didn’t wait long to establish the run game and also targeted star wideout Duce Robinson twice early, but the oversized receiver failed to haul in either pass. Given the size advantage at the position, there were certainly concerns for the Wolfpack defensive backs, especially without Jamel Johnson.
However, Devon Marshall came up with a massive interception to stop Florida State’s march down the field in its first drive. It was the cornerback’s first pick in 2025. He finished the first half with a career-high four pass breakups.
The Wolfpack offense got things going on its second offensive drive of the game. Bailey was on target and marched his time right down the field to the 23-yard line. He dropped back and hurled a rainbow pass high in the air to sophomore wideout Terrell Anderson to put the Pack up 7-0.
Second Quarter
FSU’s drive, which began in the first quarter, ended with another pass breakup by Marshall in the end zone to prevent a touchdown. Instead, the Seminoles were forced to kick a field goal and still trailed 7-3.
Neither team made much headway in an ugly second quarter. The teams traded punts, as neither offense established the ground game with consistency. The Seminoles missed a field goal to make it 7-6, but other than that, didn’t produce much offense. The Wolfpack had a chance to get points on the board with a minute left in the period, but failed to do so. Bailed ended the half with 83 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked twice.
Third Quarter
After forcing a three-and-out for Florida State, Wolfpack offensive coordinator Kurt Roper turned to freshman quarterback Will Wilson on a pair of key plays. First, the young mobile quarterback converted on a fourth down, then he rushed for 16 yards on a third down to get NC State into Seminole territory. He finished with six carries on the drive, including the 1-yard touchdown to put the Pack up 14-3.
The scoring drive lasted nearly nine minutes, giving the undermanned defense a much-needed rest. It gave Marshall more time to rest and continue his elite performance in the game. He added a fifth pass breakup, once again on a Robinson target. It was a career-best performance for the senior cornerback. The Seminoles went for it on fourth down and Castellanos hucked the ball deep to nobody just before the end of the quarter.
Fourth Quarter
With the ball across midfield, the Wolfpack couldn’t extend the drive much further and booted it away. FSU needed to make things happen quickly, but hadn’t shown any ability to create explosive plays for anybody except Castellanos in scrambling situations. However, Marshall finally started to show some vulnerability, as Robinson finally hauled in a deep ball to get the Seminoles in the red zone.
The Seminoles finally punched it in with just over eight minutes to go, as Castellanos fired a pass to a crossing Robinson and then converted the two-point conversion to make it a three-point game and put the pressure back on the Wolfpack.
Bailey started the drive with a pair of completions and trusted his pass catchers to make plays in the open field. The drive stalled after Bailey was sacked on third down, forcing punter Caden Noonkester back on the field. One of the most bizarre plays of the season occurred right after. Noonkester's punt bounced off the helmet of a Florida State player and rolled over 20 yards back to the punter, who recovered it himself.
The Wolfpack couldn't convert a first down after the gift from the Seminoles, forcing Noonkester back into action. On his second punt of the drive, FSU returner Squirrel White muffed it and the Wolfpack recovered on the FSU 16. The offense faced another fourth down and opted to go for it. Bailey fired a pass to Joly, breaking toward the left FSU sideline, and the strong tight end hauled it in.
Of course, Marshall ended the game with an interception, his second of the night, sending the Seminoles back to the Sunshine State without a road win in ACC play for the second straight season.
Final Word
The Wolfpack secured bowl eligibility with the win and bounced back from the ugly loss to Miami a week prior. While Bailey wasn't perfect in the victory, he threw for two critical touchdowns and set the Pack up for a showdown against in-state rival North Carolina after the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Dave Doeren earned bowl eligibility for the sixth-straight season and the 11th time in the last 12 years. More impressively, the Wolfpack held an FBS opponent to under 20 points for the first time since the season opener against East Carolina.
