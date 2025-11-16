No. 10 Wolfpack Ready for Third Ranked Matchup
RALEIGH — Just over a week into the 2025-26 season, No. 10 NC State (2-1) will play its third ranked opponent, as No. 17 TCU (3-0) arrives to try to snap the Wolfpack's lengthy winning streak in Reynolds Coliseum.
Head coach Wes Moore and the Wolfpack have won 24-straight games at home, the fourth-longest streak in the nation. However, the last time NC State faced the Horned Frogs, it was the team from Fort Worth that came out on top, as TCU won 76-73 in its own building last November.
What to Expect from TCU
Mark Campbell, now in his third season with the Horned Frogs, has already achieved a lot for the Big 12 program. He led TCU to a Big 12 Championship and to the Elite Eight, finishing the season 34-4. Now, he's reloaded the roster and arrives in Raleigh with a distinct size advantage.
His loaded front court starts with Arizona State transfer Kennedy Basham, who stands tall at 6-foot-7 and leads the Horned Frogs with 10 blocks already. The roster has four players the same height as Basham or taller, while Moore's roster includes just one player, Tilda Trygger, at 6-foot-6. Basham is joined by Portuguese forward Clara Silva, who has averaged 8.7 rebounds in the first three games.
Campbell's team has yet to be tested, as the Horned Frogs have only faced low-major competition and won by an average of 54.7 points in each game. The Wolfpack already played a pair of ranked matchups, beating Tennessee by a narrow margin and falling to USC by one.
Aside from the size, a pair of transfers has helped TCU dominate in the early stages of the season. Olivia Miles, who came over from Notre Dame, where she averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists, instantly became the top candidate for Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. She's averaged 18.3 points through the first three games. She's helped by Silva, who came over from Kentucky.
How the Pack Stands
The Horned Frogs are another team that dips deeper into the bench than Moore typically does, so the Wolfpack's conditioning will be put to the test again. Part of that tendency stems from TCU's three-straight blowout wins to begin the season, but time will tell if that trend holds in the matchup against NC State.
The Wolfpack will need a strong performance from Trygger, who finished with six points and six rebounds in the win over Maine on Tuesday. She's proven she can rise to the occasion with her 19-point, eight-rebound showing against Tennessee in the season opener, but the size of TCU will require her to be at her absolute best if the Wolfpack wants to win.
If Moore gets the best from Trygger, while Zoe Brooks and Khmail Pierre continue their strong starts to the season, the Wolfpack should be able to defend the home court with a raucous crowd behind them in support. If not, it could be a long afternoon for the Pack. Tipoff is set for 1 P.M. EST.
