No. 9 NC State Ready for Big Test Against No. 18 USC
RALEIGH — Before the season began, NC State head coach Wes Moore already had concerns about the schedule his Wolfpack women's basketball team was about to take on. In the first week of the season, NC State is set to take on its second ranked opponent of the season.
The Wolfpack already took down No. 8 Tennessee in a neutral-site game to open the season and now has to deal with No. 18 USC in Charlotte for the Ally Tipoff.
While the Trojans will be without superstar guard Juju Watkins, they are still a formidable group that will compete in the Big 10 throughout the 2025-26 season.
What to Expect from USC
Even without one of the best players in the nation, USC poses an enormous threat to the Wolfpack in this early-season affair. The Trojans were still picked to finish third in the Big 10 preseason media poll without Watkins. Her absence forced head coach Lindsay Gottlieb to look elsewhere for talent. She found it.
The Trojans added first-team All-ACC guard Kara Dunn from Georgia Tech. With the Yellow Jackets last season, Dunn averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
Gottlieb also added another very talented guard in Londynn Jones from her crosstown rival, UCLA. Jones was looking for more playing time and opportunity after she averaged 8.5 points per game for the Bruins a season ago.
The Trojans opened the season with a dominant win over New Mexico State, taking down the Aggies 87-48. Jones led the way with 16 points, but the Trojans controlled the game effectively in other areas.
USC outrebounded New Mexico State 49-24 and finished with a 20-5 advantage on the offensive glass. The Trojans forced 24 turnovers and scored 24 points off those free possessions. Gottlieb's team shot just 40.9% from the field and made just eight of its 24 3-point attempts.
How NC State Matches Up
NC State should hold an advantage at the guard spots with the dynamic duo of Zoe Brooks and Zam Jones. The preseason All-ACC selections looked sharp in the season-opening win, combining for 31 points in the win over the Lady Volunteers.
Sophomore forward Tilda Trygger had some serious success against Tennessee, as she found herself open behind the relentless pressure of the Lady Volunteers throughout the win. She'll try to top her career-high 19 points against the Trojans.
Tipoff for the Ally Tipoff is scheduled for 3 P.M. at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The game will be available on ESPN for those not subscribed to YouTube TV.
