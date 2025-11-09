All Wolfpack

No. 9 NC State Ready for Big Test Against No. 18 USC

Wes Moore and Wolfpack women's basketball will play its second top-25 opponent this week, this time taking on the No. 18 USC Trojans.

Tucker Sennett

Mar 9, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore talks with NC State Wolfpack guard Devyn Quigley (0) during the fourth quarter against Duke Blue Devils at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore talks with NC State Wolfpack guard Devyn Quigley (0) during the fourth quarter against Duke Blue Devils at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — Before the season began, NC State head coach Wes Moore already had concerns about the schedule his Wolfpack women's basketball team was about to take on. In the first week of the season, NC State is set to take on its second ranked opponent of the season.

The Wolfpack already took down No. 8 Tennessee in a neutral-site game to open the season and now has to deal with No. 18 USC in Charlotte for the Ally Tipoff.

While the Trojans will be without superstar guard Juju Watkins, they are still a formidable group that will compete in the Big 10 throughout the 2025-26 season.

What to Expect from USC

Linday Gottlieb
Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images

Even without one of the best players in the nation, USC poses an enormous threat to the Wolfpack in this early-season affair. The Trojans were still picked to finish third in the Big 10 preseason media poll without Watkins. Her absence forced head coach Lindsay Gottlieb to look elsewhere for talent. She found it.

The Trojans added first-team All-ACC guard Kara Dunn from Georgia Tech. With the Yellow Jackets last season, Dunn averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Gottlieb also added another very talented guard in Londynn Jones from her crosstown rival, UCLA. Jones was looking for more playing time and opportunity after she averaged 8.5 points per game for the Bruins a season ago.

Lindsay Gottlie
Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb looks on against the UConn Huskies during the second half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images

The Trojans opened the season with a dominant win over New Mexico State, taking down the Aggies 87-48. Jones led the way with 16 points, but the Trojans controlled the game effectively in other areas.

USC outrebounded New Mexico State 49-24 and finished with a 20-5 advantage on the offensive glass. The Trojans forced 24 turnovers and scored 24 points off those free possessions. Gottlieb's team shot just 40.9% from the field and made just eight of its 24 3-point attempts.

How NC State Matches Up

Zoe Brooks and Zam Jone
Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State player Zoe Brooks answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images

NC State should hold an advantage at the guard spots with the dynamic duo of Zoe Brooks and Zam Jones. The preseason All-ACC selections looked sharp in the season-opening win, combining for 31 points in the win over the Lady Volunteers.

Sophomore forward Tilda Trygger had some serious success against Tennessee, as she found herself open behind the relentless pressure of the Lady Volunteers throughout the win. She'll try to top her career-high 19 points against the Trojans.

Tipoff for the Ally Tipoff is scheduled for 3 P.M. at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The game will be available on ESPN for those not subscribed to YouTube TV.

