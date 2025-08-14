North Texas Transfer Gave his Post-Practice Thoughts on NC State
North Texas transfer Brian Nelson II spent two seasons with the Mean Green, now focusing on the Wolfpack. Nelson is an instinctive corner who understands how to play zone effectively as a boundary corner. The Pack hopes he can bring that instinctiveness to Raleigh, as he's battling to start on the outside.
Nelson spoke to the media on Wednesday, answering questions ranging from how the receivers have looked to his massive chip on his shoulder.
Watch Nelson's Press Conference Here
Below is a partial transcript of the media availability
Nelson Transcript
Q: What has this corner competition been like so far in camp?
Nelson: "It's been good competition, man. Just having great guys around, Devon Marshal, Jamal Johnson, it's great competition. Just knowing that we're all going to need each other on the field, no matter what, who's starting or not. It's just we're going to need each other as brothers."
Q: What was it about Brian Mitchell and the staff that made you want to come here?
Nelson: "Like when I first got here, it just felt like family. It felt like home. They really showed major love to me, expressing to me how they want me here. I'm needed. I'm just the right fit for them, and just really seeing the type of resources they have, just the culture here really brought me here."
Q: What's it like going against those receivers? Obviously, a lot of hype about a lot of them. What's it like playing against them every day?
Nelson: "It's good competition. Noah Rogers, Wesley Grimes, Keenan Jackson and Terrell Anderson seemed great receivers. So, just coming to practice every day, ready to work. You know it's going to be some good competition."
Q: Some of the transfers we talked about arriving with a chip on their shoulder because they wanted to get recruited higher out of high school. Are you in that mold, too?
Nelson: "Yeah, for sure. Out of high school, I was recruited late. I didn't really get that many offers until my senior year. So I was fortunate to go to college and go to a D1 school. So always have that chip on my shoulder just knowing schools overlooked me. And so, I'm ready to work wherever I go."
Q: Even if the outside expectations are a little lower. You guys feel like you kind of have an ace in your pocket? Like, you're going to kind of surprise people?
Nelson: "Oh yeah, for sure. I love being an underdog, regardless of what the media says or not. Just being an underdog is like a great chip to have on your shoulder because you get to prove it wrong. You get to bloom out of nowhere. Just show people what you're about."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.