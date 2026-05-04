One Standout Trait for Each NC State Transfer Addition So Far

RALEIGH — The roster rebuild taken on by first-year NC State coach Justin Gainey is getting closer to being completed. After the sudden departure of former coach Will Wade and the decision to hire a program alumnus in Gainey, the Wolfpack experienced an unsurprising outflow of talent, leaving the new leader of the team to pick up the pieces.

Much of the process took place in the transfer portal, where Gainey and his staff quietly assembled an impressive cocktail of talented mid-major players and potentially overlooked high-major pieces for the 2026-27 roster. Each of the team's six transfer additions so far carries multiple traits that make them worthy of a roster spot, but one dominant trait could help the team most. What are those traits?

Christian Hammond - Craftiness

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) warms up before a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Finishing as a First Team All-WCC player isn't an easy task, with dominant programs like St. Mary's and Gonzaga often commanding a lot of attention. Christian Hammond , a combo guard from a talented Santa Clara squad, broke up the trend a little bit with an impressive 2025-26 season. The most important part of his effort was his scoring ability.

Hammond won't be the most athletic guard in the ACC, but what he will bring is a level of craftiness that should help him in the jump to the high major level without much issue. He displayed nice skills around the basket, playing under the rim, but often utilizing floaters and a soft touch to get the job done. He's unafraid of the mid-range, something frowned upon by analytics, but efficient for the right players.

Preston Edmead - Playmaking

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Preston Edmead (1) drives against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Preston Edmead looks like he might be Gainey's first point guard, not just for next season, but for the next few years if he buys into the new coach's direction. The CAA Rookie of the Year already played alongside an incredibly dynamic scorer in Cruz Davis with the Pride last year, so he knows how to run an offense, while also getting his top teammates good looks.

The scoring ability is there, especially from 3-point range, but Edmead has the confidence to conduct an offense. He has the talent, too. It's up to Gainey and his staff to put him in the best possible position to be a floor general.

Kyle Evans - Paint defense

Forward Kyle Evans poses with two basketballs during a UC Irvine photo shoot. | Courtesy of UC Irvine Athletics

Positional size and depth in the frontcourt are going to dictate the season for NC State, just because of the way the sport is moving. A defensive anchor like former UC Irvine forward Kyle Evans was always going to be a critical need for Gainey's first Wolfpack roster.

Evans led the nation with 3.3 blocks per game last season with the Anteaters. His instincts are impressive and he's able to close space in the paint very well, deterring drivers from challenging him when he's on the floor. He's athletic enough to defend outside without being a liability, at least against lesser competition.

RJ Keene - Motor

Mar 4, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos guard RJ Keene II (5) controls the ball against Air Force Falcons guard Chase Beasley (13) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Anytime a team has a chance to add a player who calls himself a "glue guy," it's probably a good idea to do so. That's what NC State did with RJ Keene , a 6-foot-7 guard from Boise State who isn't going to fill up the stat sheet, but will make an enormous impact with his motor.

In many ways, Keene is the kind of player that the Wolfpack desperately needed under Wade a year ago, despite having an edgy leader in Quadir Copeland. Keene doesn't need the ball in his hands, plays hard on both ends of the floor, enjoys physicality and will give all the effort he can to impact a game positively.

Darius Adams - Skilled and smooth

Feb 15, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Darius Adams (1) dribbles up court against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Former McDonald's All-American guard Darius Adams is a unique addition for NC State. After news of Paul McNeil's return hit Raleigh, the Maryland transfer likely lost a starting spot and will come off the bench in his first year under Gainey. He's always been a smooth and skilled player, but it didn't statistically translate in his debut season at the collegiate level.

Ball-handling allows Adams to slither through opposing defenses and he is more than capable of creating space with his 6-foot-5 frame. It's just a matter of tapping into his shooting ability and playing more consistent basketball.

Eemeli Yalaho - Shooter's touch

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Eemeli Yalaho (2) grabs the loose ball against New Mexico Lobos guard Deyton Albury (1) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 74-66. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Washington State transfer Eemeli Yalaho is everything Evans isn't in the frontcourt. NC State fans will see signs of Darrion Williams in the Finnish forward, as he can float seamlessly from the three to the four depending on need. What makes Yalaho particularly effective is his ability to shoot the basketball.

In his lone season with the Cougars after struggling with injuries at Texas Tech, Yalaho shot a blistering 39.8% from 3-point range. Opponents won't be able to contain Edmead, Hammond and McNeil from distance, so Yalaho could benefit from being forgotten or overlooked. As long as he rebounds and defends adequately, NC State might have a steal in Yalaho.