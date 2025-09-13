Turning the Page: Early Preview of Duke vs Wolfpack
One down and two to go.
NC State defeated a member of the “Big Four Rivalry” in Wake Forest on Thursday. The attention now shifts to another member of the rivalry, Duke. The Wolfpack and Blue Devils face off on Sept. 20, giving NC State extra time to prepare.
Players on Duke to keep an eye on
Fans in Raleigh can enjoy a relaxing Saturday by watching college football. While watching, they can pay close attention to the team the Wolfpack will be facing in just a week. Here are some stats and names to know before Duke takes on Tulane.
Duke is 1-1 in the young season with a win over Elon and a loss to No. 9 Illinois. The Blue Devils have a turnover problem in the early season with a -6 turnover margin. Five turnovers were committed in their loss to the Fighting Illini, with a muffed punt and a lost fumble by Tulane transfer quarterback Darian Mensah.
Speaking of Mensah, he’s the big ticket item for the Blue Devils. Coming in from Tulane, it was reported that Mensah signed a two-year NIL Deal worth $4 million a year.
In two games, he’s thrown for over 700 yards with five touchdowns and a pick. Pro Football Focus gave him an offensive grade of 89.3 with a passing grade of 90.3. The Blue Devils have struggled to assert a running game early on, having 241 rushing yards in two games.
The top receiving threat to pay attention to this weekend is Harvard transfer receiver Cooper Barkate; he and Mensah have formed an early connection, with Barkate accumulating 205 yards in two games.
Defensive of the Blue Devils
The headline of the Blue Devil defense was the secondary going into the season. Chandler Rivers and Caleb Weaver are some of the best at their respective positions in the country. Against No. 9 Illinois, it didn’t seem like it as Luke Altmyer threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns.
In two games, the Blue Devils rank 74th in the country in terms of pass defense, giving up 204 yards a game.
The biggest struggle for the defense is creating turnovers. In just two games, the unit hasn't caused or forced a single interception or fumble. It has a chance against Tulane, but with a quarterback like sophomore CJ Bailey, who doesn't turn the football over. It may be hard to create an opportunity against NC State.
Pressuring the quarterback has been a struggle as well. Defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. has gotten to the quarterback four times already this season, but outside of him, the team only has three combined.
