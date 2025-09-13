All Wolfpack

Turning the Page: Early Preview of Duke vs Wolfpack

Some names and stats for Wolfpack fans to pay attention to as Duke matches up with Tulane on Saturday.

Daniel Rios

Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (15) runs with the ball while Duke Blue Devils safety Jaylen Stinson (2) tackles him during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (15) runs with the ball while Duke Blue Devils safety Jaylen Stinson (2) tackles him during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

One down and two to go.

NC State defeated a member of the “Big Four Rivalry” in Wake Forest on Thursday. The attention now shifts to another member of the rivalry, Duke. The Wolfpack and Blue Devils face off on Sept. 20, giving NC State extra time to prepare.

Players on Duke to keep an eye on

Fans in Raleigh can enjoy a relaxing Saturday by watching college football. While watching, they can pay close attention to the team the Wolfpack will be facing in just a week. Here are some stats and names to know before Duke takes on Tulane.

Duke is 1-1 in the young season with a win over Elon and a loss to No. 9 Illinois. The Blue Devils have a turnover problem in the early season with a -6 turnover margin. Five turnovers were committed in their loss to the Fighting Illini, with a muffed punt and a lost fumble by Tulane transfer quarterback Darian Mensah.

Speaking of Mensah, he’s the big ticket item for the Blue Devils. Coming in from Tulane, it was reported that Mensah signed a two-year NIL Deal worth $4 million a year.

Duke NC Stat
Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils faces off North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In two games, he’s thrown for over 700 yards with five touchdowns and a pick. Pro Football Focus gave him an offensive grade of 89.3 with a passing grade of 90.3. The Blue Devils have struggled to assert a running game early on, having 241 rushing yards in two games.

The top receiving threat to pay attention to this weekend is Harvard transfer receiver Cooper Barkate; he and Mensah have formed an early connection, with Barkate accumulating 205 yards in two games.

Defensive of the Blue Devils

Hollywood Smother
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

The headline of the Blue Devil defense was the secondary going into the season. Chandler Rivers and Caleb Weaver are some of the best at their respective positions in the country. Against No. 9 Illinois, it didn’t seem like it as Luke Altmyer threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

In two games, the Blue Devils rank 74th in the country in terms of pass defense, giving up 204 yards a game.

The biggest struggle for the defense is creating turnovers. In just two games, the unit hasn't caused or forced a single interception or fumble. It has a chance against Tulane, but with a quarterback like sophomore CJ Bailey, who doesn't turn the football over. It may be hard to create an opportunity against NC State.

Pressuring the quarterback has been a struggle as well. Defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. has gotten to the quarterback four times already this season, but outside of him, the team only has three combined.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Daniel Rios
DANIEL RIOS

Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.