NC State Stays Undefeated With Win Over Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Both North Carolina State and Wake Forest entered the Thursday night matchup with 2-0 records. The Wolfpack sought to start 3-0 for the first time since 2022 and did just that, taking down the Demon Deacons SCORE
After a wild first half and another strong defensive performance in the second half, NC State took its first lead of the night in the fourth quarter and didn’t look back. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey found sophomore wide receiver Keenan Jackson for a 12-yard touchdown to put the Wolfpack up 31-24, reaching that important 30-plus mark for head coach Dave Doeren.
The win marked the Wolfpack's second in a row in Winston-Salem, with the last trip being a 30-21 win in 2023. It also moved NC State to 3-0 for the first time since 2022.
First Quarter Craziness
The first quarter couldn’t have been more eventful. After NC State won the toss and deferred, Wake Forest sent talented freshman Chris Barnes back to field the kick. He did more than field it, running it back for a 98-yard touchdown to open the game. Barnes finished the quarter with 171 all-purpose yards after he caught a 70-yard pass on the Demon Deacons’ first drive.
Wake Forest shot out to a 14-point lead before NC State could catch its breath. Bailey and sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers settled things down on the ensuing drive, marching the Pack down the field before Bailey hit tight end Justin Joly in the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown. During the drive, a fire broke out in a food truck outside Allegacy Stadium, filling the air with smoke.
On the next drive, Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford looked over the middle for a short crossing route. He didn’t see veteran defensive tackle Isaiah Shirley in his way and the defender jumped in front of the pass and rumbled 41 yards for a touchdown after the interception.
In the first half, NC State’s defense struggled to get off the field on third down once again. The Demon Deacons went 6-8 in the first half on third downs. They punished the Wolfpack on another scoring drive, with Ashford using his legs to cap it off with a touchdown to put Wake Forest up 21-14. The teams traded field goals before halftime.
Another Tale of Two Halves
However, a recurring theme emerged with DJ Eliot’s Wolfpack defense. The first-year coordinator and his unit once again seemed to settle in more in the second half. The unit contained star Wake Forest tailback Demond Claiborne throughout the game, often selling out to stop him once Wake Forest crossed the 50. The defense forced five straight three-and-outs spanning from late in the first half into the fourth quarter. Claiborne rushed for under 50 yards.
The strong second-half defense helped the Wolfpack climb out of the hole and tie the game with another Bailey-to-Joly connection inside the Wake Forest five-yard line. Joly finished the game with four receptions for just 22 yards and his pair of touchdowns.
Following Jackson’s touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack drove deep into Wake Forest territory and settled for another field goal to go up 10. With the defense firing on all cylinders, it marked a big enough lead to feel comfortable the rest of the way.
Smothers and Bailey Shine Again
When he needed to, Bailey made key plays for the Wolfpack. The sophomore quarterback handled his first road test, passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
Smothers also put together another massive performance. The running back finished with over 100 yards once again, crossing that mark for the third time in the last seven games stretching back to the 2024 season. He ended the night with 163 yards on 24 carries, but didn't make his way into the end zone.
Bad News for the Pack
A desperate Wake Forest team decided to go for a fourth-and-9 deep in its own territory in the fourth quarter. Eliot dialed up the pressure, ending with Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh combining for a sack. However, Harsh used the crown of his helmet and was ejected for targeting.
The key defensive end will now miss the first half of next week's game. The drive ended just one play later after Ashford threw his second interception of the night right into the arms of the safety, Ronnie Royal III.
The undefeated Wolfpack turns its attention to another in-state rival next Saturday. NC State will make the trip to Durham to face Duke.
