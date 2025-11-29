Rivalry Week By the Numbers: NC State-North Carolina History
RALEIGH — Since 1894, NC State and North Carolina have met on the football field nearly every year. The 2025 matchup between the Wolfpack and the Tar Heels will mark the 115th game between the two programs. It is the fourth-most played rivalry in the storied Atlantic Coast Conference, a league which includes numerous famous rivalries.
The history between the Wolfpack and the Tar Heels is streaky in nature, with both programs dominating one another for extended periods of time. As it stands in 2025, the Wolfpack and head coach Dave Doeren have had the Tar Heels' number, winning four in a row over their rivals from Chapel Hill.
With just over 22 miles between Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh and Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, the geographic uniqueness and proximity of the rivalry makes it all the more exciting and the bragging rights even more critical in terms of morale and even recruiting.
Another head coach for Doeren to take on
Doeren, now one of the longest-tenured coaches in college football and in program history, has been the stable driving force behind Wolfpack football for 13 seasons. North Carolina hasn't showed that same stability during his decade-plus as the Alpha of the Wolfpack.
North Carolina made the decision to hire NFL legend Bill Belichick last winter, making him the third coach for the Tar Heels that Doeren will have faced during his tenure. Doeren led the Pack to wins over both Larry Fedora and Mack Brown and he'll try to make the former New England Patriot head coach the third Tar Heel boss another victim.
Streak history
The Wolfpack and Doeren have a chance to make history with a win over the Tar Heels. It would make him the third NC State head coach to lead the Wolfpack to five victories in a row over North Carolina. Tom O'Brien beat the Tar Heels five times from 2007 to 2011, while Dick Sheridan did the same from 1988 to 1992.
Doeren also extended his bowl streak to six straight bowl appearances after beating Florida State last Friday, so he's attention quickly turned to getting one more win against the Tar Heels. It could also be his lone opportunity to beat Belichick, given how his tenure began with North Carolina and the off-field drama that has marred the Tar Heels season in controversy.
Close games
Throughout the four-game win streak over Carolina, three of the four games have been hotly contested matchups. The games in 2021, 2022 and 2024 were all settled by a touchdown or less, with the Wolfpack's win in Chapel Hill in 2022 coming in double-overtime.
The 2024 matchup saw the Wolfpack dominate in the fourth quarter. NC State outscored Brown's group, in what was his last game, 22-10 in the final 15 minutes of the win. CJ Bailey led the Pack down the field to set up a Hollywood Smothers touchdown to give the Pack a 35-30 victory. With those two players back in the mix, the Wolfpack will try to make it more comfortable in 2025.
