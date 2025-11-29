All Wolfpack

Rivalry Week By the Numbers: NC State-North Carolina History

The Wolfpack and the Tar Heels have a rivalry that stretches back over 100 years. They will meet for the 115th time on Saturday.

Tucker Sennett

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Noah Rogers (5) catches a 44 yard pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) and North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Will Hardy (31) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Noah Rogers (5) catches a 44 yard pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) and North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Will Hardy (31) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — Since 1894, NC State and North Carolina have met on the football field nearly every year. The 2025 matchup between the Wolfpack and the Tar Heels will mark the 115th game between the two programs. It is the fourth-most played rivalry in the storied Atlantic Coast Conference, a league which includes numerous famous rivalries.

The history between the Wolfpack and the Tar Heels is streaky in nature, with both programs dominating one another for extended periods of time. As it stands in 2025, the Wolfpack and head coach Dave Doeren have had the Tar Heels' number, winning four in a row over their rivals from Chapel Hill.

With just over 22 miles between Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh and Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, the geographic uniqueness and proximity of the rivalry makes it all the more exciting and the bragging rights even more critical in terms of morale and even recruiting.

Another head coach for Doeren to take on

Dave Doere
Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Doeren, now one of the longest-tenured coaches in college football and in program history, has been the stable driving force behind Wolfpack football for 13 seasons. North Carolina hasn't showed that same stability during his decade-plus as the Alpha of the Wolfpack.

North Carolina made the decision to hire NFL legend Bill Belichick last winter, making him the third coach for the Tar Heels that Doeren will have faced during his tenure. Doeren led the Pack to wins over both Larry Fedora and Mack Brown and he'll try to make the former New England Patriot head coach the third Tar Heel boss another victim.

Streak history

NC State helmet
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during pregame activity for the Dukes Mayo Classic against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack and Doeren have a chance to make history with a win over the Tar Heels. It would make him the third NC State head coach to lead the Wolfpack to five victories in a row over North Carolina. Tom O'Brien beat the Tar Heels five times from 2007 to 2011, while Dick Sheridan did the same from 1988 to 1992.

Doeren also extended his bowl streak to six straight bowl appearances after beating Florida State last Friday, so he's attention quickly turned to getting one more win against the Tar Heels. It could also be his lone opportunity to beat Belichick, given how his tenure began with North Carolina and the off-field drama that has marred the Tar Heels season in controversy.

Close games

Dave Doeren and Mack Brow
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Throughout the four-game win streak over Carolina, three of the four games have been hotly contested matchups. The games in 2021, 2022 and 2024 were all settled by a touchdown or less, with the Wolfpack's win in Chapel Hill in 2022 coming in double-overtime.

The 2024 matchup saw the Wolfpack dominate in the fourth quarter. NC State outscored Brown's group, in what was his last game, 22-10 in the final 15 minutes of the win. CJ Bailey led the Pack down the field to set up a Hollywood Smothers touchdown to give the Pack a 35-30 victory. With those two players back in the mix, the Wolfpack will try to make it more comfortable in 2025.

Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.