CJ Bailey's Best Games as a Sophomore for NC State

RALEIGH — NC State's 2025 season ended in style, as coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack got the job done in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl and throttled Memphis 31-7. It was an up-and-down year for the Pack's offense, but when things were working well, it was an explosive bunch.

Those highs often included some high-level play from sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, who came into the season with increased expectations after showing flashes as a freshman. The young signal caller performed well in several games that the Wolfpack desperately needed him in. What were Bailey's best showings of the year?

Taking down Virginia

After throwing for over 300 yards in the season-opening win over East Carolina, Bailey continued to show his growth with a very different kind of outing against Virginia in the second week. The sophomore took what the defense gave him, both on the ground and through the air, carving the Cavaliers up with 200 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

However, it was Bailey's legs that made the difference against the Cavaliers. He carried the ball six times for 44 yards and two touchdowns, including one 30-yard rushing score. Most importantly, Bailey proved himself in a classic shootout against another ACC opponent, even though the game didn't affect the conference standings because of a unique scheduling situation.

Bouncing back against Campbell

After the Wolfpack suffered back-to-back losses to Duke and Virginia Tech, Bailey needed a bounce-back performance. Luckily for the Pack and its quarterback, FCS opponent Campbell appeared on the schedule just before a trip to Notre Dame, offering the offense a chance to catch its breath and attack a very weak defense.

It marked Bailey's best game as a collegiate starter from a statistical standpoint. He completed 87% of his passes, going 20-for-23 in the win. He racked up 337 yards and four passing touchdowns, as NC State walked into the halftime locker room with 49 points on the scoreboard. According to Pro Football Focus, Bailey finished with a 90.1 passer score, his highest of the season.

Leading the Wolfpack in an upset

After another two-game losing streak in which Bailey threw three interceptions to four touchdowns, the quarterback, and by extension the Wolfpack, needed to play a perfect game to take down a Georgia Tech squad ranked No. 8 at the time. The sophomore did just that, throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Bailey also added a rushing touchdown. His standout moment came near the end of the third quarter. Bailey backed up facing pressure on the 45-yard line and uncorked a pass to a wide-open Teddy Hoffmann, who finished the play with a 55-yard touchdown catch to put the Wolfpack up 15 points over the Yellow Jackets.

