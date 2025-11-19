Seminole Offensive Playmakers to Watch in NC State Matchup
RALEIGH — In dire need of a win to secure bowl eligibility, NC State has a short turnaround after being dismantled by Miami on Saturday, as Florida State (5-5, 2-5 ACC) arrives in Raleigh for a Friday night showdown.
The Wolfpack (5-5, 2-4 ACC) and the Seminoles are having similar seasons to this point, with rollercoaster rides full of highs and lows, creating a toxic atmosphere with the fan bases for both schools.
While FSU's defense has struggled at time and the offense has been inconsistent, the offense is loaded with dynamic playmakers who could be highly problematic for an NC State defense with major issues and deficiencies.
The Seminoles average 31.9 points per game, good for 28th in the nation, and also have racked up an average of 460.9 yards in their games to date. With a mobile quarterback and a stable of dynamic rushers, FSU can attack by air and on the ground.
Crucial Playmakers for FSU Entering NC State Matchup
Wide receiver Duce Robinson
The USC transfer wanted a chance to be the top option at another program and made the move to Tallahassee after spending two seasons with the Trojans. It's proven to be the right decision for Robinson and for Florida State to spend the money to bring him in, as he's become one of the top pass catchers in the country in the 2025 season.
Robinson leads the Seminoles with 49 receptions for 947 yards and five touchdowns. He enters the Wolfpack matchup on a serious hot streak, as he's tallied over 100 yards through the air in Florida State's last three games. In FSU's most recent win over Virginia Tech, Robinson caught six passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, with an average of 22.4 yards per reception.
The 6-foot-2, 222 pound receiver could be a problem for NC State's smaller cornerback room. While Devon Marshall has proven to be one of the stronger defensive backs in the ACC, the size advantage for Robinson offers a different test for the veteran corner.
Quarterback Tommy Castellanos
The Seminoles took a risk on Castellanos and it's been a mixed result. While his play has been impressive at times, his limitations as a passer have hurt the Seminoles in close games. Despite spending two seasons in the ACC at Boston College before making the move to Florida State, Castellanos never faced NC State and Dave Doeren.
In his first season with FSU and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, Castellanos has passed for 2,317 yards, a new career-high, and 12 touchdowns, while sprinkling in six interceptions. No one on the roster carried the ball more through the first 10 games, as Castellanos led the way with 107 carries for the second-most rushing yards on the team at 404. He added eight scores on the ground as well.
Running back Gavin Sawchuck
The Seminoles have three running backs with over 300 yards, attacking opposing defenses by committee with that trio and Castellanos. The leader of that pack is Sawchuck, an Oklahoma transfer who rushed for 744 yards and nine touchdowns two seasons ago in Norman. He's regained that form in Tallahassee to an extent and acted as the bruiser for the FSU offense.
Through the first 10 games with the Seminoles, Sawchuck rushed for 444 yards on 97 carries and scored eight times on the ground. He also got some work in the passing game, catching 11 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He's lost some work of late as Malzahn has rotated the other two running backs in more and more, but he remains a dangerous asset against a leaky rush defense.
Running back Samuel Singleton Jr.
As Sawchuck's work has declined, Malzahn has leaned on Singleton more and more. Both he and Ousmane Kromah have seen increased workloads as the season carries on for the Seminoles, but Singleton has proven to have more of a nose for the end zone. In just six games, Singleton racked up 339 yards on the ground and scored four times.
He's moved into the primary ball-carrier role over the last three games, toting the ball 34 times in the 2-1 stretch. He ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in FSU's emphatic win over Wake Forest in the first game of that stretch.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.