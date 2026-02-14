Social Media Reacts to NC State's Epic Collapse Against Miami
In this story:
The North Carolina State Wolfpack returned to the floor for a pivotal game in the ACC race against Miami (FL) on Saturday. The Wolfpack was looking to respond from an embarrassing loss to No. 24 Louisville early in the week, but a shocking 77-76 loss was not what it had in mind.
It was a back-and-forth contest throughout, as freshman Matt Able and sharp-shooter Paul McNeil Jr. paced the NC State offense, taking its largest lead into the final minute. However, as we've seen throughout all sports, the game isn't over until the final buzzer sounds.
NC State learned that the hard way in this one, choking away its lead as it struggled against Miami's full-court press, missed crucial free throws, and committed untimely fouls.
The thrilling (or devastating) comeback lit up social media on Saturday afternoon.
NC State Takes on Miami
Usual starters for the Wolfpack: Copeland, Holloman, McNeil, Williams, and Lubin.
Fans expecting a battle, even if the crowd doesn't show.
Lubin takes a tough shot, and Miami converts at the line. Tight game throughout the first half, but NC State finds itself trailing.
One area NC State can exploit: turnovers.
NC State takes the lead (and momentum) 32-29.
Freshman Matt Able is continuing an upward trend. 12 points so far today, and he's been a huge boost for the bench recently.
The offense has come to play today. Darrion Williams adds to the lead with a three-pointer and forces a Miami timeout with under two minutes left in the half.
Wollfpack with a 42-37 lead at the half. Matt Able leads the way with 15 points, only missing one shot all half.
End of the first half gets heated.
For those of you waiting on Paul McNeil Jr, he's leading thr Wolfpack second half so far.
Going back and forth late in the second half. First-half star Matt Able and second-half star Paul McNeil Jr. have led this one.
Miami is dominating inside.
Did we mention it was getting heated?
"The Miami NC State game is fire."
Sometimes, opposing styles make great competition.
This game went from NC State having a pretty comfortable 76-69 lead to sitting on the dege of their seats in a hurry.
The plot thickens.
Miami's Tru Washington is fouled on a potential game-winning three in the final seconds. Going to the line with a chance to take the lead.
Miami completes an unbelievable comeback. Hurricanes win 77-76.
"Gagged the game away."
"Absolutely UNREAL to see the refs determine the outcome of what was a great game between NC State and Miami. Absolutely unreal."
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.