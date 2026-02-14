Social Media Reacts to NC State's Epic Collapse Against Miami

The North Carolina State Wolfpack returned to the floor for a pivotal game in the ACC race against Miami (FL) on Saturday. The Wolfpack was looking to respond from an embarrassing loss to No. 24 Louisville early in the week, but a shocking 77-76 loss was not what it had in mind.

It was a back-and-forth contest throughout, as freshman Matt Able and sharp-shooter Paul McNeil Jr. paced the NC State offense, taking its largest lead into the final minute. However, as we've seen throughout all sports, the game isn't over until the final buzzer sounds.

NC State learned that the hard way in this one, choking away its lead as it struggled against Miami's full-court press, missed crucial free throws, and committed untimely fouls.

The thrilling (or devastating) comeback lit up social media on Saturday afternoon.

NC State Takes on Miami

Usual starters for the Wolfpack: Copeland, Holloman, McNeil, Williams, and Lubin.

NC State's starters vs. Miami:



G Quadir Copeland

G Tre Holloman

G Paul McNeil

F Darrion Williams

F Ven-Allen Lubin



It's the usual five for Will Wade. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 14, 2026

Fans expecting a battle, even if the crowd doesn't show.

Miami vs Nc state gonna be a dawg fight — 9 (@sportsdemon9) February 14, 2026

One of the better nc state men’s teams and Lenovo is dead almost every game — E (@ERated_) February 14, 2026

Lubin takes a tough shot, and Miami converts at the line. Tight game throughout the first half, but NC State finds itself trailing.

NC State once again forces a missed shot on the other end, but Ernest Udeh brings down his third offensive board and leaves Ven-Allen Lubin with a bloody nose as he gets fouled on the shot.



Udeh makes 1-of-2 free throws and the Hurricanes have a 23-19 lead. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 14, 2026

One area NC State can exploit: turnovers.

Miami's turnover problem is a margin that NC State is feasting on. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) February 14, 2026

NC State takes the lead (and momentum) 32-29.

Ven-Allen Lubin and-1!



Beautiful spin move on Reneau as he completes the three-point play.



32-29 NC State — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 14, 2026

Freshman Matt Able is continuing an upward trend. 12 points so far today, and he's been a huge boost for the bench recently.

Matt Able playing his ass off today. Love to see it — Joe Lancaster (@Joe_Show_1791) February 14, 2026

Matt Able earning his minutes today. Sheesh — Jackson Williford (@fj_williford) February 14, 2026

The offense has come to play today. Darrion Williams adds to the lead with a three-pointer and forces a Miami timeout with under two minutes left in the half.

H1 1:36 | NC State 37, Miami 33



Darrion Williams drills a three to join the scoring from deep as the momentum is quickly shifted to the home squad.



The Pack has three players with nine or more points. — Technician Sports (@TechSports) February 14, 2026

Wollfpack with a 42-37 lead at the half. Matt Able leads the way with 15 points, only missing one shot all half.

MY GOODNESS, MATT ABLE!!!



The freshman is up to 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, 3-of-3 from behind the arc. He's already tied his career-high for scoring, which he had against both Seton Hall and Florida State.



NC State takes a 42-37 lead into halftime against Miami. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 14, 2026

End of the first half gets heated.

Spicyyyyy finish to the first half. Darrion Williams with some words for Miami’s Tre Donaldson.



NC State leads 42-37. pic.twitter.com/FgGGXapcyr — Kate Rogerson (@KateRogersonTV) February 14, 2026

For those of you waiting on Paul McNeil Jr, he's leading thr Wolfpack second half so far.

Paul McNeil is in the zone. He's hit three 3-pointers since halftime to keep NC State ahead of Miami. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 14, 2026

Going back and forth late in the second half. First-half star Matt Able and second-half star Paul McNeil Jr. have led this one.

H2 7:30 | NC State 61, Miami 62



This one is back and forth as McNeil adds a pair of 3s and Able hits one inside the arc.



The McNeil and Able duo has combined for 31 points today. — Technician Sports (@TechSports) February 14, 2026

Give Matt Able all the NIL we have pic.twitter.com/oszmSbxaSE — Mark Andrew Wood (@mandrewood) February 14, 2026

Miami is dominating inside.

NC State only gives up 29 points in the paint. Miami has 50. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) February 14, 2026

Did we mention it was getting heated?

We’ve got a brawl breaking out here at Lenovo Center between NC State and Miami.



Officials are assessing what happened after coaches from both teams had to break things up. pic.twitter.com/M1TW7jUZa2 — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 14, 2026

"The Miami NC State game is fire."

By the by, the Miami NC State game is fire. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 14, 2026

Sometimes, opposing styles make great competition.

I like the contrast in styles between NC State & Miami.



Both effective.



/// — Willie Gaskins III (@lilwilliegee) February 14, 2026

NC State v Miami is cinema — ♏️ (@FamousForsythe) February 14, 2026

This game went from NC State having a pretty comfortable 76-69 lead to sitting on the dege of their seats in a hurry.

NC State struggling with the Miami press as two turnovers has led to the Hurricanes to get back in this one.



76-74 NC State — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 14, 2026

NC State with a terrible backcourt turnover, giving Miami a chance to tie. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) February 14, 2026

The plot thickens.

Quadir Copeland misses the front end of a one-and-one.



Miami ball with 8.1 seconds remaining down two.



76-74 NC State — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 14, 2026

Miami's Tru Washington is fouled on a potential game-winning three in the final seconds. Going to the line with a chance to take the lead.

Wow, Miami shooting 3pt to take lead & foul on NC State with 2.3 seconds left! 😱 — Amy Murray (@VTDukefan) February 14, 2026

Miami completes an unbelievable comeback. Hurricanes win 77-76.

Miami goes on the road and beats NC State 77-76. Malik Reneau led the Hurricanes with 26, Shelton Henderson had 17. Arguably no one has had a better week than the Hurricanes. — Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) February 14, 2026

"Gagged the game away."

NC State absolutely gagged that game way.



It led 76-69 with less than a minute to play and ended up losing 77-76 after Darrion Williams fouled the shooter on a three-point attempt with less than four seconds to play.



On the other side, that is a heck of a win for Miami (FL). — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) February 14, 2026

"Absolutely UNREAL to see the refs determine the outcome of what was a great game between NC State and Miami. Absolutely unreal."

Absolutely UNREAL to see the refs determine the outcome of what was a great game between NC State and Miami. Absolutely unreal. — Chris (@theechriswhite) February 14, 2026

That NC State vs Miami game ended hilariously — Matt (@moneyismatt) February 14, 2026

I’m so confused with that NC State Miami finish….

Have to go full court and that’s the shot you take? — CJ (@Xraade) February 14, 2026

