Wolfpack Players Who Must Get Going in the ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE — NC State men's basketball wrapped up its first regular season under Will Wade with a 19-12 record overall and went 10-8 in league play. Now, the Wolfpack is set to head to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center, entering as the 7-seed in the event. It will face the 15-seeded Pittsburgh Panthers after the Panthers stunned the 10-seeded Stanford Cardinal in the opening round on Tuesday.

If the Wolfpack wants to make a run through the ACC Tournament and recapture some of the magic it created during the 2024 season, a handful of players need to take their games to another level once the ball is tipped against the Panthers on Wednesday. While a deep run is unlikely, anything can happen in March.

Darrion Williams

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) reacts after scoring against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Any hope for a deep run in Charlotte begins and ends with senior forward Darrion Williams. After being named the conference's Preseason Player of the Year, his season was full of ups and downs. He ultimately earned an ACC Honorable Mention for his efforts during the campaign, falling far below the lofty expectations he brought to Raleigh.

However, Williams has the most tournament and big-game pedigree of any player on the Wolfpack. In four games in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with Texas Tech, Williams averaged 21 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, helping the Red Raiders reach the Elite Eight before a late-game collapse cost them a spot in the Final Four. If Wade can get that version of Williams in Charlotte and, presumably, the NCAA Tournament, the Wolfpack should be in better shape.

Ven-Allen Lubin

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) holds the ball during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While stoic in nature and always putting the team first, there might not be an individual player on the Wolfpack with more to prove in Charlotte than Ven-Allen Lubin. The sturdy forward didn't receive All-ACC recognition in any capacity despite leading the league in field goal percentage. He played some of his best basketball in the final three weeks, even as the team struggled around him.

Lubin often draws the toughest and most physical paint assignments, so he'll need to stay out of foul trouble. The Wolfpack is a different team with its senior big man on the court, as he finished with a plus-137 for the season.

Paul McNeil

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Paul McNeil Jr. (2) and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dive for the ball during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Sophomore guard Paul McNeil took enormous steps in his first season playing for Wade, earning an elevated role as a starter. The sharpshooter led the ACC in 3-point shooting during conference play, shooting 41.6% from deep. When the shots fell for McNeil, he was arguably the most important on the floor for the Wolfpack, as he could completely flip the momentum in any game.

He'll need to find some more consistency in Charlotte, as big-time shots will be there for the taking throughout the tournament, no matter how long the Wolfpack makes it through.

